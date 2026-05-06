eGain AI Agent Deepens Salesforce Service Cloud Integration with Contextual Knowledge and AI Assistance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) today announced deeper integration between eGain AI Agent and Salesforce Service Cloud, bringing AI-powered knowledge and contextual intelligence directly into the platform where teams already work. For support organizations, this integration results in faster case resolution, reduced handle time, and increased self-service deflection, without asking agents to change how they work.

The Knowledge Gap in Salesforce

With customer service volumes and expectations rising, support teams are constantly stretched thin. Agents often toggle between disconnected systems and manually hunt for the right answers while customers wait on the line. Research from the National Bureau of Economic Research shows AI agents can boost support productivity by 14%, yet many enterprises still struggle embedding that intelligence where teams actually work.

For Salesforce users, knowledge has historically been treated as a separate layer rather than intelligence built into their workflows. This leads to longer handle times, inconsistent responses, and the risk of inconsistent information at escalation points.

Bringing Context and Knowledge to Service Cloud

eGain AI Agent gives agents everything they need in one place, without leaving Salesforce. By embedding AI workflows, contextual knowledge, and KCS best practices directly into Service Cloud, support organizations can standardize response quality, reduce agent handling time, and increase self-service deflection.

For Salesforce Service Cloud users, there's no need to build AI features or knowledge from scratch. eGain's integration is pre-built and ready to deploy, so support teams see value immediately without extensive Salesforce configurations or customizations.

Salesforce users can improve the quality of case handling through several capabilities:

Omnichannel AI Support: eGain AI Agent delivers faster, more consistent service through a unified AI-powered support experience across chat, email, and customer portals. Each surface is specialized, with self-service built for chat and portal and agent assist for email communications. They are all powered by the same underlying eGain AI Knowledge Hub, ensuring consistent, accurate answers regardless of channel.

Context-Aware Case Creation and Escalation: Context is retained when a conversation is escalated to a case within Salesforce, so agents spend less time getting up to speed and customers never have to repeat themselves. Summaries, sentiment signals, customer data, and knowledge references surfaced during the interaction are automatically brought into the case.

AI Agent Assistance for Email: Agents handling email cases resolve customer issues faster with automatic thread summarization, sentiment detection, and AI-generated draft responses powered by eGain’s AssistGPT.

Intelligent Knowledge Integration with KCS Workflows: Agents can find the right answers faster because knowledge is embedded directly into Salesforce workflows rather than living in a separate tab or portal. Agents can search the eGain AI Knowledge Hub with results ranked by confidence score for relevance, insert articles directly into cases, and follow guided KCS practices.

Self-Service Deflection and Guided Resolution: Customers can resolve their issues through semantic search, instant answers, and guided troubleshooting flows within chat or the self-service portal, reducing the volume of cases that reach service agents.





"Support teams shouldn't have to choose between the tools they already use and the AI capabilities they need," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "This deeper integration brings eGain's knowledge and AI directly into Salesforce Service Cloud, so CX organizations can scale reliably without changing how they work."

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

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