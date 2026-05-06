Geely Riddara at Auto China 2026: Redefining the Global New Energy Pickup Landscape with Product Excellence

BEIJING, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April, Auto China 2026 was held in Beijing, bringing together automakers, distributors, and media from around the world. As the only pickup brand under Geely Auto, Geely Riddara showcased the 2026 RD6 ECON, highlighting its product strengths and global strategy through a new model launch, a global partner event, and an international media test drive.

Together with Global Partners, Reshaping the Ecosystem of Electric Pickups

At the event, Geely Riddara unveiled the 2026 RD6 ECON, designed to meet evolving market needs, real-world use cases, practical functionality, and next-generation technologies. The model features an upgraded smart cabin system, deeper integration with energy and IoT platforms, enhanced intelligent power discharge capabilities, and seamless connectivity with dedicated drone systems.

51 dealer partners from Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa attended the event. After experiencing the vehicle firsthand, many said the new model offers strong competitiveness and potential in overseas markets.

Global partners also visited Geely Riddara’s Zibo Intelligent Manufacturing Plant, gaining insight into the brand’s advanced production systems and smart manufacturing processes. Its high level of automation and rigorous quality control help ensure product reliability and consistency, further strengthening partner confidence.

Geely Riddara also showcased its new energy pickup ecosystem solutions, including a coordinated solution for electric pickups and agricultural drones, a smart inspection vehicle co-developed with DJI, the PSP380 30 kW mobile power station, and the OmniPower Stack Solution, integrating solar power generation, energy storage, power output, and new energy pickups into one system. A partner from Thailand noted that Riddara now offers broader solutions beyond traditional pickups.

Global Media Test Drive: Strong Product Performance Earns Positive Feedback

At Geely’s global media test drive event in Hangzhou, more than 200 media representatives from Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa attended. Participants experienced the RD6 camping conversion vehicle and test-drove the RD6 PHEV. Many were impressed by its powertrain, handling, and intelligent features. Media from Malaysia noted the RD6 PHEV delivers strong power and responsive control, offering a driving experience close to an SUV.

China’s Leading New Energy Pickup Brand Expands Its Global Presence

As the leader of China’s new energy pickup segment, Geely Riddara has ranked No. 1 for three consecutive years, with up to 98% pure electric pickup share. Globally, it has entered over 60 countries and regions, with growing sales and an expanding brand presence.

Geely Riddara will continue to strengthen its product portfolio and technology platform, deepen collaboration with global partners, expand the use cases of its new energy pickup ecosystem, and deliver a more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable new energy pickup driving experience worldwide.

Contact:

Leo Lu

riddara-global@geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/627ab12e-4ab8-412f-ab46-e3cbf941c899