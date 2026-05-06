VenHub Highlights Rapid Progress Since Nasdaq Debut Including Expanded Smart Store Deployments, Enhanced Technology Platform and Increased Las Vegas Production Capacity

LAS VEGAS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today highlighted the significant progress the Company has made since its public market debut earlier this year.

Since beginning trading this year on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “VHUB”, VenHub has continued to execute across several key areas of its growth strategy, including expanding its Las Vegas operating footprint, advancing its proprietary technology platform, securing new Smart Store deployment opportunities, strengthening its payments infrastructure, and earning third-party recognition for innovation in autonomous retail.

“Since becoming a public company, we have moved quickly to strengthen our foundation for a national scale rollout of our Smart Stores,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VenHub. “We have expanded our production capacity in Las Vegas, advanced our robotics, vision, security and payments capabilities, and continued to demonstrate that fully autonomous retail is no longer a concept. It is operating in the real world today.”

A major milestone in VenHub’s progress is the Company’s move into its second and significantly larger Las Vegas production and assembly facility, which enables expanded manufacturing capacity to support the growing demand for autonomous Smart Stores across the United States. The new facility operates alongside VenHub’s headquarters and existing Las Vegas operations, creating an expanded production hub that integrates engineering, manufacturing, testing and deployment preparation under one roof.

VenHub also announced agreements with multiple independent operators for six new autonomous Smart Store locations across the Las Vegas metropolitan area, with installations planned throughout this year in high-traffic, easily accessible environments. In addition, the Company has partnered with Circa Resort & Casino to bring a first-of-its-kind autonomous Smart Store experience to Circa’s guests, with a 66-foot deployment comprised of three VenHub autonomous Smart Stores operating as one integrated retail environment.

Addressing High-Traffic, High-Need Enterprise Verticals

VenHub’s roadmap for Smart Store deployments is focused on turning high-traffic, under-served locations in key enterprise verticals into 24/7 autonomous retail revenue without the hiring, scheduling, turnover, or shrink risk of traditional staffed retail. The Company’s enterprise strategy emphasizes six key verticals where its Smart Stores create value for operators, property owners and consumers: Transit & Airports; Campuses & Universities; Corporate & Government; Fuel & EV Charging; Venues & Entertainment; and Non-Fuel Convenience & Retail. VenHub’s Smart Stores are designed for rapid deployment across these environments and leverage robotics, real-time inventory systems and mobile-based checkout to deliver secure, always-on retail access.

Every VenHub target customer across these verticals is facing the same challenge of managing for higher costs and declining availability of retail labor that made traditional retail economically irrational. VenHub’s Smart Store solution fills the gaps that staffed retail cannot profitably address any longer.

Continuous Autonomous Retail Technology Innovation

The Company has also continued to advance its autonomous retail technology platform. In February, VenHub unveiled its Vision System, an AI and computer-vision-based system that automates shelf calibration, instantly generates real-time planograms, recognizes products placed on shelves, and enables dynamic merchandising based on time of day, product demand and consumer behavior. VenHub also introduced self-diagnosing robotics and Smart Health Monitoring across robotic arms, dynamic bins and intelligent refrigerators to help identify performance issues, support predictive maintenance and maximize Smart Store uptime.

In March, VenHub highlighted seven new technologies across smart retail infrastructure, display systems, autonomous retail operations and mobility, bringing its portfolio to 24 pending patent applications across multiple innovation pillars. The Company also detailed six patent-pending Advanced Security & Protection Systems designed to address theft and shrink, including security glass, advanced retail security tags, non-lethal deterrence systems and integrated surveillance with robotic countermeasures.

To support scalable commerce across its growing network, VenHub expanded its integration with Stripe, formalizing Stripe as the Company’s primary payments infrastructure partner. The expanded integration supports multiple payment methods, multi-currency transactions, digital wallets, contactless payments and advanced fraud prevention, while giving VenHub a standardized payments foundation for future Smart Store deployments.

VenHub’s unique solution powered by this technology has also been recognized by industry observers. The Company was named Most Innovative Retailer at the 2026 RTIH AI in Retail Awards and was later ranked in the top ten in the Retail category on Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies list.

“VenHub is building the infrastructure for a new category of retail,” added Ohanessian. “Our focus is on execution: producing Smart Stores more efficiently, deploying into the right environments, and providing retail operators with a platform that can generate profitable revenue where a staffed solution could not.”

Expansion and Growth

As VenHub advances its growth strategy, the Company is focused on building a disciplined, scalable deployment pipeline across both enterprise partners and qualified independent operators. Enterprise sales cycles require additional time due to testing, customization, site-specific planning, procurement processes and integration requirements. VenHub views this as an important part of building durable, long-term relationships with large-scale partners across transit and airports, universities, corporate and government campuses, fuel and EV charging locations, venues and entertainment properties, and non-fuel convenience and retail environments.

Supporting this enterprise pipeline is a core focus for VenHub today. The Company is working closely with prospective partners to evaluate use cases, tailor Smart Store configurations, assess product mix and prepare for deployments that can meet the operational requirements of each environment. At the same time, VenHub will continue to evaluate qualified independent operators where such opportunities align with the Company’s operating standards, deployment priorities and long-term growth objectives.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com