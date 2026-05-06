Cloud Software Group Advances AI-Driven Support Strategy with Deployment of Kahuna AI Across Its Software Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Software Group (CSG) is advancing its AI strategy to modernize technical support operations with the deployment of Kahuna AI across its portfolio of enterprise software businesses. Implementations are underway within Citrix, with planned expansion to TIBCO, Infoscale and Arctera.

As enterprise software environments grow more complex, traditional support models—built on static knowledgebases and manual processes—are increasingly unable to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes. Cloud Software Group is addressing this challenge by investing in AI-led approaches that learn from how issues are diagnosed and resolved in real-world environments.

By leveraging Kahuna Labs’ AI platform, CSG is enabling a new model of support that captures problem states, diagnostic signals, and decision paths across historical cases. This allows support teams to apply contextual intelligence in real time, improving resolution speed, consistency, and overall efficiency.

“At Cloud Software Group, we are focused on delivering consistent, high-quality support experiences across our portfolio,” said Andy Nallappan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Cloud Software Group. “Adopting AI that learns from real-world troubleshooting aligns with our broader strategy to modernize support operations. Our AI-first approach enables us to improve efficiency, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes for our customers.”

“Cloud Software Group is taking a forward-looking approach to one of the most complex challenges in enterprise software—how to scale high-quality technical support in increasingly dynamic environments,” said Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Kahuna Labs. “By focusing on how problems are actually solved, rather than relying on static documentation, they are building a system that continuously learns and improves with every case.”

This deployment reflects CSG’s broader commitment to applying AI in ways that deliver measurable operational impact, particularly in areas where complexity, variability, and scale have traditionally limited automation.

About Kahuna Labs

Kahuna Labs provides an AI platform for semi-autonomous technical support of complex enterprise products. Kahuna AI automatically extracts the entire troubleshooting map, and provides real-time, context-aware guidance to customers and support engineers, improving deflection, resolution speed, accuracy, and customer experience. Learn more at www.kahunalabs.ai

About Cloud Software Group

Cloud Software Group provides the modern enterprise with mission-critical software. Composed of TIBCO, Citrix, NetScaler, and other business units, Cloud Software Group helps more than 100 million users around the globe evolve, compete, and succeed across private, public, managed, and sovereign cloud environments. To learn how to leverage Cloud Software Group’s solutions for and across data, automation, insight, and collaboration, visit https://www.cloud.com/ .