Treno Scope Announces Completion of Full-Stack Data Integration for BNB Chain Ecosystem, Building the First "Native-Level" Web3 Data Infrastructure of Southeast Asia

New York, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Southeast Asia emerges as a crucial region for Web3 user growth and the deployment of on-chain applications, market demand for low-latency, verifiable, and localizable data infrastructure is rapidly increasing. Treno Scope, a Web3 data infrastructure platform targeting the Southeast Asian market, announced today that it has completed full-stack data integration for the BNB Chain ecosystem, covering its three core networks: BNB Smart Chain (BSC), opBNB, and BNB Greenfield.





Treno Scope is a Web3 data platform serving the Southeast Asian market. BNB Chain is a multi-layer blockchain ecosystem composed of BNB Smart Chain, opBNB, and BNB Greenfield.

Treno Scope stated that this upgrade is not merely about integrating data from the BNB Chain mainnet, but represents a systematic expansion centered around on-chain transactions, asset discovery, application monitoring, and ecosystem security. The goal is to provide users, developers, and project teams in Southeast Asia with data response capabilities that are closer to a "Native-Level."

In the current market environment, many market data platforms still primarily rely on indirect indexing or third-party data scraping, often leading to issues such as update delays, incomplete on-chain state recognition, and insufficient cross-network support. For DeFi, GameFi, Meme assets, and high-frequency on-chain applications, data latency and information fragmentation directly impact asset discovery efficiency, trading decisions, and product operation strategies. Treno Scope believes that data infrastructure for BNB Chain should not be limited to "price display" but must simultaneously cover transaction, liquidity, contract security, Layer 2 networks, and decentralized storage status.

According to the introduction, the core capabilities of this integration primarily encompass four aspects.

First, support for real-time trading and asset discovery on BNB Smart Chain.

Treno Scope has completed data synchronization for the main on-chain activities of BNB Smart Chain, including token transactions, liquidity pool changes, DEX market data, and monitoring of new asset listings. The platform indicates that when new tokens establish liquidity on mainstream protocols such as PancakeSwap, the system can complete identification, indexing, and terminal display more quickly, helping users observe market changes in a more timely manner.

Second, expand support for opBNB.

opBNB is a Layer 2 network within the BNB Chain ecosystem, designed for higher-frequency and lower-cost on-chain interactions. Treno Scope has integrated opBNB into its overall indexing framework, providing data support for on-chain games, social applications, and high-frequency interaction scenarios. This means that GameFi, SocialFi, and on-chain tool applications deployed on opBNB in the future will be able to access a more comprehensive foundation for data presentation and analysis.

Third, incorporate monitoring capabilities related to BNB Greenfield.

In addition to transaction and execution layer data, Treno Scope will also support the display of partial network status and storage-related information from BNB Greenfield. The platform believes this step extends its support for the BNB Chain ecosystem beyond the on-chain asset market to a more complete data infrastructure layer.

Fourth, introduce T-Verify into the BNB Chain data system.

T-Verify is a data verification and cleansing mechanism independently developed by Treno Scope, primarily used to identify abnormal transactions, wash trading, and high-risk contract behaviors. The platform states that integrating T-Verify into the BNB Chain ecosystem will help enhance the authenticity of market data and assist users in identifying suspicious liquidity and potential risk projects earlier.

In addition to upgrading platform capabilities, Treno Scope also announced the launch of the "BSC SEA Accelerator" data support program. This initiative targets developers and startup projects in Southeast Asia that are deployed on BNB Chain, providing support in API access, data integration, and ecosystem exposure. The program focuses on GameFi, SocialFi, infrastructure tools, and on-chain consumer applications, aiming to reduce the cost for local teams to access data services and enhance the visibility of high-quality projects in the Southeast Asian market.

Treno Scope stated that BNB Chain has long been one of the most important public chain ecosystems in the Southeast Asian market, boasting a broad developer base, active on-chain users, and mature application scenarios. Following the completion of this full-stack data integration, Treno Scope will further enhance its capabilities in BNB Chain data support, localized Southeast Asian presentation, and multi-network analysis, providing users with more timely, complete, and verifiable on-chain information.

From the perspective of Treno Scope, the future competition among Web3 data platforms will not merely be about "covering more tokens," but about "whether they can cover a more complete set of on-chain facts." For trading users, this means more timely market observation; for developers, it means a more stable data infrastructure; and for project teams, it means more transparent ecosystem presentation and more verifiable growth signals.

About Treno Scope

Treno Scope is a Web3 data infrastructure platform targeting the Southeast Asian market, providing real-time market data, on-chain analytics, asset monitoring, trading volume statistics, and multi-network ecosystem data services. The platform focuses on enhancing the authenticity, verifiability, and localized value of Web3 data. It already supports mainstream public chains such as BNB Chain, Solana, Ethereum, and TON, serving investors, developers, research institutions, and regional market participants.

Disclaimer: This article is for market information and industry research reference only and does not constitute any investment advice.