Two Six Technologies Launches Helix Agentic AI Orchestrator to Enable Critical Missions for National Security Partners

HERNDON, Va., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security partners, today announced the launch of Helix, an agentic AI orchestrator designed to enable decisive operational advantages for the Department of War and Intelligence Community. Unique to currently available agentic orchestration platforms, Helix solves the most pressing issues top-level IC organizations face as they must adapt to an AI-centric world.

National security enterprise leaders are currently caught in a technical debt dilemma: a $100M+ trap where the mandate for AI dominance is clear, but the cost and operational downtime of “ripping and replacing” legacy software and data lakes is prohibitive. Helix solves this dilemma by allowing users to bring AI to the data and existing software, rather than demanding the data move to a proprietary cloud, enabling agencies to preserve 100% of their current IT ROI while gaining immediate agentic capability, at scale.

Helix works with existing software and hardware, and operates in classified environments as well as NIPR (Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router). It is at Technology Readiness Level 7 and is already deployed within intelligence organizations, where it is actively saving thousands of man-hours, reducing operational risk, and accelerating time to decision. Unlike rigid systems for others in the government software space, Helix adapts instantly. As a part of scalable data solutions, it accesses, analyzes, and acts on petabytes (PB) of information in seconds, not days or weeks. Tasks that once took a team a month can now be completed by an individual in hours.

“Trust is earned in denied environments, not in labs,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Helix is not aspirational R&D; it is a proven, reliable operational product already deployed at two government agencies in classified environments, where it supports critical national security missions today. It was designed from day one to meet the most rigorous security and compliance standards of the national security community. Two Six’s ‘blueprint’ is to combine first-hand mission expertise with cutting-edge technology and operational deployment at speeds no other providers can achieve. Helix is no exception.”

Early adopter IC and DoW partners chose Helix for its ability to retain control of their data in their own trusted environment with a model-agnostic, industry protocol standard foundation that integrates seamlessly across classified, legacy, and modern systems without forcing infrastructure changes or requiring them to convert to a proprietary ontology.

Bridging the Gap Between Data and Mission Execution

Helix acts as a “brain” or orchestrator that integrates directly into existing workflows. It allows a single user, in role-based logic, to task AI agents to engage with existing data, tools, and software applications in a fully secure and compliant environment. By accelerating decision cycles and eliminating manual data stitching, Helix empowers defense and intelligence teams to act faster and with greater confidence in high-stakes environments where failure is not an option.

Key features of the Helix platform include:

Natural Language Chat-to-Agent Workflows : An intuitive interface allowing any operator, regardless of technical skill, to harness AI-driven intelligence.

: An intuitive interface allowing any operator, regardless of technical skill, to harness AI-driven intelligence. Turnkey Integration : Seamless communication across any technical stack, including both classified and public data and toolsets.

: Seamless communication across any technical stack, including both classified and public data and toolsets. Custom RAG Knowledge Bases : Tailored Retrieval-Augmented Generation grounded in mission-specific truth.

: Tailored Retrieval-Augmented Generation grounded in mission-specific truth. Modular Freedom: An open architecture that prevents vendor lock-in, enabling agencies to maintain full sovereignty over their information.

Helix is available now for rapid operational deployment. For more information, visit https://twosixtech.com/products/helix/

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies provides innovative technology, products, and expertise to national security customers, solving complex challenges in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications, and zero trust. The company delivers operational impact through a portfolio of products, including IKE™, Pulse, SIGMA™, CipherSIM, and TrustedKeep™, and offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.5 billion of aggregate single-award contract ceiling.

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, with approximately 900 professionals working in 38 states, Two Six supports the Department of Defense, Department of State, Intelligence Community, civilian agencies, and select commercial clients.

Media Contact:

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

(646) 334-6111