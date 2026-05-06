Global Mofy’s U.S. Subsidiary Eaglepoint AI Selected for NVIDIA Inception Program, Further Strengthening Its Global AI Infrastructure Services Layout

BEIJING, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Eaglepoint AI Inc. (“Eaglepoint AI”), has been officially selected for the NVIDIA Inception Program. This selection marks further recognition from the international industry ecosystem of Eaglepoint AI’s capabilities in scalable AI training workflows and high-quality data infrastructure services, and reflects Global Mofy’s continued expansion into the deeper and more critical layers of the AI value chain, including infrastructure and model support services.

The NVIDIA Inception Program is an important ecosystem support initiative launched by NVIDIA for innovative companies, focusing on frontier areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced computing, robotics, and data infrastructure. The program is designed to help participating companies accelerate technology validation, product iteration, and commercialization through technical resource support, industry ecosystem connections, product development collaboration, and market expansion opportunities. For growth-stage AI companies, admission to the program is generally regarded as a positive signal that their technical capabilities, development trajectory, and platform potential are attracting meaningful attention from the international AI industry ecosystem. Participation in the NVIDIA Inception Program is expected to help Eaglepoint AI more efficiently connect with advanced global technology resources, industry partnership networks, and international market opportunities, further enhancing its overall potential in capability building, ecosystem collaboration, and global expansion, while strengthening its ability to build a global AI infrastructure services platform over the long term.

Eaglepoint AI focuses on high-quality data annotation, data governance, and AI model training support, and is committed to providing stable and scalable data infrastructure services to global machine learning teams and large-model developers. Leveraging its execution experience in data engineering, model training support, and cross-regional delivery, Eaglepoint AI continues to advance its capabilities across AI training, evaluation, and operational support, while continuously refining its service system and delivery architecture to enhance its support capacity for global business expansion. Through its cross-regional collaborative operating model, Eaglepoint AI is building a business structure that balances quality, efficiency, and compliance requirements, continuously strengthening its overall capabilities in data production, training support, and model evaluation services, and laying the foundation for the long-term development of a global-facing AI infrastructure services platform.

The Company believes that Eaglepoint AI’s successful admission to the NVIDIA Inception Program will further strengthen its connection with the global AI innovation ecosystem and create more favorable conditions for its international expansion in relevant sectors. Through this ecosystem platform, Eaglepoint AI is expected to gain greater support in areas such as technical exchange, industry collaboration, resource access, and market development, thereby further enhancing its service capabilities and growth potential for global clients. Looking ahead, Global Mofy will continue to advance relevant capability building and ecosystem collaboration in line with its technological foundation and business direction, further deepen its participation in international industry networks and improve its collaborative efficiency, while supporting the Company’s long-term development with a stronger technical and business foundation.

Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, commented: “As enterprise AI moves into deeper real-world adoption, the truly scarce capability lies not only in the models themselves, but also in the underlying infrastructure that supports continuous model iteration and stable deployment. Eaglepoint AI’s inclusion in the NVIDIA Inception Program marks a stronger connection between our investment in this critical layer and the world’s leading industry ecosystem. Global Mofy is using Eaglepoint AI as an important strategic vehicle to advance a systematic buildout of capabilities in data annotation, data governance, model evaluation, and training operations, while also leveraging proprietary workflow tools and cross-regional delivery capabilities to create a scalable service foundation. We believe that continuously building the underlying support capabilities required for the next stage of AI commercialization will help companies establish resilience in future competition. This will also further deepen Global Mofy’s positioning in key foundational segments of the global AI industry chain and provide more solid support for the Company to capture the long-term opportunities arising from the continued evolution of enterprise AI.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com