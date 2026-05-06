Nexxen Partners with Unity to Deliver In-App Video Scale to Advertisers

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced a partnership with Unity, the world's leading game engine, delivering new AI-resilient and non-cookie-dependent video scale to advertisers and agencies. Now integrated into Nexxen’s platform, Unity’s in-app mobile supply expands buyers’ access to premium mobile environments and gaming inventory through its demand-side platform (“DSP”), Nexxen DSP, as well as third-party DSPs.

Mobile gaming represents one of the most time-intensive forms of engagement on phones – a 2025 report found that the average mobile gamer spends approximately 8.5 hours per week playing , often while second screening on TV. Unity powers a significant share of this ecosystem, reaching 256M+ monthly active users in the U.S., with more than 71% of the top 1,000 mobile games built on Unity.

By bringing Unity’s premium inventory into Nexxen’s platform, brands and agencies can seamlessly extend their video footprint into high-attention mobile contexts – alongside existing Connected TV (“CTV”), digital and other cross-screen investments – without adding new tools or workflows. Unlike traditional, cookie-based web inventory, in-app mobile environments rely on deterministic signals, ensuring this supply is durable and addressable, even as AI reshapes browsing and traditional identifiers decline.

“The traditional web is becoming less predictable, from signal loss to AI-driven behavior shifts,” said Chance Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer, Nexxen. “By integrating Unity’s in-app inventory into Nexxen’s platform, we’re unlocking video reach through our DSP and others that’s not just resilient, but designed to bring brands where attention is actually landing – ultimately future-proofing their strategies.”

“Mobile in-app gaming represents a powerful way to reach consumers when they’re truly engaged – on the go, at home or when they’re second screening and playing a mobile game while watching TV,” said Chris Feo, SVP, Programmatic, Unity. “Our partnership with Nexxen makes it easier for marketers to treat mobile in-app gaming as a must-buy premium channel, extending their video strategies into high-attention environments and driving better outcomes for their brands.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen DSP or access to certain inventory sources. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.



For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheeler@nexxen.com