FullPAC Closes Institutional Private Placement to Accelerate Growth

FullPAC Has Raised Approximately $4.2 Million from Sale of Common Stock Since December 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan election campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 U.S. political organizations, announced that it has closed a private placement with institutional investors in which it sold and issued an aggregate of 519,258 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “common stock”) at a purchase price of $5.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $2.6 million (the “April Private Placement”). Upon closing of the April Private Placement, the Company had raised approximately $4.2 million from the sale of common stock at a price of $5 per share to institutional and retail investors since the qualification of its Regulation A offering (the “Offering”) in December 2025.

The Company currently intends to utilize the proceeds from the April Private Placement for working capital and to begin redeeming the Seed Notes issued by the Company between June and September of 2025.

“We believe that this investment is a validation of what we've built and the market we serve,” said Travis Trawick, Founder and CEO of FullPAC. “We've spent years building compliance-first infrastructure that serves campaigns, PACs, and advocacy groups across the political spectrum — without taking sides. This capital accelerates our path to the public markets at exactly the right moment, as political spending for the 2026 cycle is on track to set new records.”

The Company believes that the timing of the April Private Placement is significant. Political spending for the 2026 midterms is projected to reach historic highs, and FullPAC believes it is positioned to capture a growing share of that market. The Company expects that it will deploy capital to expand AI-powered compliance and content workflows, enhance omnichannel outreach capabilities, and deepen the Company’s data analytics infrastructure — all in support of FullPAC’s mission to be the backbone of modern political communication.

Concurrently and in connection with the April Private Placement, Mr. Trawick sold shares of the Company’s common stock held by him to the same accredited investors that were purchasers in the April Private Placement, as disclosed more fully in the Company’s SEC filings (the “Founder Share Sale”). The Company was not a party to the Founder Share Sale and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by Mr. Trawick.

In connection with the April Private Placement and the Founder Share Sale, the Company has agreed to file a registration statement to register the resale of the shares sold in these transactions with the SEC on Form S-1.

Nasdaq has reserved the ticker symbol “GOTV” (“Get Out The Vote”) for the Company’s proposed Nasdaq listing, signaling FullPAC’s intent to become the first public pure-play campaign technology platform.

The shares of common stock described above were issued in private placements under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the shares of common stock sold in these offerings may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc. is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, the Company’s platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com.

FullPAC provides nonpartisan political technology infrastructure and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party.

‍Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of “forward-looking” terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are “forward-looking” statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the April Private Placement, the Company’s proposed public listing on Nasdaq, anticipated spending in future elections, the Company’s growth trajectory and evolution of its products and campaigns. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made.

We have based these “forward-looking” statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such “forward-looking” statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these “forward-looking” statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these “forward-looking” statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact

GOTV Investor Relations

ir@gotv.com

‍Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@gotv.com