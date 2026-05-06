OroCommerce Integrates with iPaaS.com to Accelerate B2B Commerce Connectivity

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OroCommerce , a B2B eCommerce platform for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers, today announced a certified integration with iPaaS.com, a hub-and-spoke integration platform designed to centralize and control enterprise data flows. The integration is now available in the iPaaS.com Certified Integration Marketplace.

This partnership addresses a core challenge in B2B commerce: fragmented technology stacks across ERP, CRM, payments, and operations systems. Companies using OroCommerce alongside platforms such as NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Acumatica Epicor Prophet 21, Oracle EBS, and SYSPRO can now unify and synchronize data through a centralized integration hub.

Why B2B Commerce Systems Fail Without Integration

B2B organizations operate across multiple systems, including ERP, CRM, inventory, pricing, warehousing and fulfillment platforms. When these systems rely on custom, point-to-point connectors, companies face:

Data inconsistencies across systems

Limited visibility into transaction flows

Increased technical debt from fragile connectors

Delays in order processing and fulfillment

The OroCommerce and iPaaS.com integration replaces these fragmented connections with a centralized, standards-based architecture.

What the OroCommerce–iPaaS.com Integration Enables

The integration provides a unified, low-code framework for managing B2B commerce data across systems:

Real-time data synchronization: Flow account, pricing, and order data across ERP and CRM systems with full transaction logging

Flow account, pricing, and order data across ERP and CRM systems with full transaction logging Automated workflows: Build order-to-fulfillment processes using a drag-and-drop integration builder

Build order-to-fulfillment processes using a drag-and-drop integration builder Centralized monitoring: Track integration performance and receive proactive alerts before failures occur

Track integration performance and receive proactive alerts before failures occur Scalable architecture: Add or modify systems without rebuilding integrations

Executive Perspective on B2B Integration Complexity

“B2B commerce is fundamentally account-centric, which means ERP, CRM, inventory, and pricing systems must operate as a unified layer,” said Aaron Sheehan, VP of Strategy & Partnerships at OroCommerce. “This integration gives our customers a standards-driven, audit-ready foundation that reflects how modern B2B businesses actually operate.”

“Commerce platforms serve as the sales backbone of enterprise systems,” said Robert Rand, Chief Partnership Officer at iPaaS.com. “By bringing OroCommerce into our Certified Integration Marketplace, customers gain a reliable, production-ready integration instead of maintaining fragile custom connectors.”

Availability and Implementation

The OroCommerce–iPaaS.com integration is available today through the iPaaS.com Certified Integration Marketplace. Implementation support is provided through both companies’ partner ecosystems.

Explore the integration: https://orocommerce.com

Learn more about the platform: https://ipaas.com



About OroCommerce

OroCommerce is a B2B eCommerce platform designed for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers. It combines CRM functionality, account-based commerce, and flexible architecture to help enterprises manage complex buying relationships and operations. Learn more at https://orocommerce.com .

About iPaaS.com

iPaaS.com is a low-code integration platform that enables enterprises to connect, monitor, and scale system integrations through a centralized hub-and-spoke architecture. The platform eliminates fragile point-to-point connections and provides full visibility into dataflows. Learn more at https://ipaas.com .

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