Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) and Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) Appoint Bill Maffucci to Lead Development of Neural I/o™ MicroLED Optical Interconnect Chip Program

NEW YORK, NY, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) (“Fabric.AI” or “the Company”), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation "AI factories," today announced the appointment of Bill Maffucci as Head of Development for the jointly developed Neural I/o™ chip program — a MicroLED-based optical interconnect that represents a cornerstone technology underpinning next-generation AI factory infrastructure.

In this role, Maffucci will lead end-to-end development of the Fabric.AI / Kopin Neural I/o chip, a high-performance MicroLED optical interconnect designed to enable seamless, ultra-high-bandwidth communication between advanced AI systems and intelligent edge devices. The Neural I/o platform is a critical step in Fabric.AI's vision of building the "Terminal and Brain" ecosystem for embodied intelligence.

"Bill's combination of deep optical expertise, product leadership, and strategic vision makes him uniquely suited to lead development of the Neural I/o platform," said Josh Silverman, Fabric.AI's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe MicroLED optical interconnect is the most important technology shift in AI infrastructure since the GPU itself, and the market is taking notice. We've already signed NDAs with two major chipmakers as we advance the Neural I/o roadmap. Bill will play a critical role in bringing that vision to life. This appointment also marks the first of several high-profile additions we plan to make as we continue towards building a world-class team. It also underscores the continued strategic alignment between Fabric.AI and Kopin as both companies advance a shared roadmap focused on MicroLED innovation, optical interconnects, and intelligent system architecture."

Michael Murray, Kopin CEO added, “Kopin recently reorganized our engineering organization to accommodate for the focus required for this incredibly important project.”

A Massive Market at an Inflection Point

The interconnect market sits at the heart of every AI factory and data center buildout, and it is among the largest and fastest-growing segments of the semiconductor industry. As AI model sizes, training clusters, and inference workloads continue to scale exponentially, interconnect bandwidth — not raw compute — has increasingly become a dominant bottleneck limiting system performance. Industry analysts project the data center optical interconnect market alone will reach tens of billions of dollars annually within the next several years, driven largely by AI infrastructure demand.

Today, that market is served by two incumbent technologies, both of which are reaching their physical limits:

Copper-based interconnects are inexpensive and mature but are fundamentally constrained by signal loss, power consumption, and reach. At the bandwidth densities required by modern AI clusters, copper simply cannot keep up beyond very short distances.

are inexpensive and mature but are fundamentally constrained by signal loss, power consumption, and reach. At the bandwidth densities required by modern AI clusters, copper simply cannot keep up beyond very short distances. Laser-based (VCSEL and silicon photonics) optical interconnects extend reach and bandwidth but are power-hungry, generate significant heat, require precise alignment, and carry high per-channel cost — making them increasingly difficult to scale across the millions of links inside a hyperscale AI factory.

The Company believes MicroLED-based optical interconnects represent the bleeding edge of this market. By replacing lasers with arrays of microscopic LEDs, MicroLED interconnects have the potential to dramatically lower power consumption, higher channel density, lower cost at scale, and improved reliability — precisely the attributes AI infrastructure demands. The Fabric.AI / Kopin Neural I/o chip is being designed to capitalize on this generational shift, delivering ultra-high bandwidth and low-latency data transfer at a fraction of the power envelope of laser-based alternatives.

Leadership for a Foundational Technology

Maffucci brings deep expertise in optics, product development, and strategic execution. He has spent over a decade at Kopin Corporation, where he currently serves as Senior Vice President of Product Development & Strategy — a role he assumed in December 2025 to accelerate the company's MicroLED and advanced interface technologies, including SBMC and Neural I/o initiatives.

Prior to this role, Maffucci served as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy, where he led key growth initiatives, partnerships, and M&A efforts. Earlier, as Vice President and General Manager, he oversaw operations and product commercialization from Kopin's Scotts Valley, California location, driving sustained expansion across multiple technology verticals. Before joining Kopin, Maffucci built a strong foundation in optical systems at Intevac Photonics, an early industry pioneer, where he developed expertise in advanced high performance optical sensors and optics that continues to inform his leadership in next-generation photonics and interface technologies.

"Fabric.AI is aiming to build the infrastructure layer for AI factories, and a MicroLED-based Neural I/o is the key enabler of that vision,” said Maffucci. "Copper has hit a wall and laser-based optics weren't designed for the scale or power budgets of modern AI workloads. MicroLED interconnects are the path forward, and accelerating the development of this technology has the potential to redefine how intelligent systems communicate and operate at scale."

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI is an infrastructure company building a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies to power AI factories — smart data centers optimized for producing intelligence at scale. The Company has exited its prior digital asset treasury strategy and is now singularly focused on capturing the significantly larger opportunity in AI infrastructure.

The Company is reallocating capital to accelerate development of its core technologies. Fabric.AI is building MicroLED-based optical interconnects and other system-critical semiconductor solutions designed to unlock faster, more efficient, and more scalable AI workloads. Fabric.AI's mission is to solve the bottlenecks of AI data centers using breakthrough technologies in AI infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would" and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected capabilities and performance of the Company's MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology; the size and growth of the interconnect market; the expected advantages of MicroLED interconnects relative to copper-based and laser-based alternatives; the existence of non-disclosure agreements with chipmakers and the possibility that such discussions may or may not result in commercial agreements; the Company's plans to develop a broader suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for AI workloads; the anticipated benefits of the Company's collaboration with Kopin Corporation; and the Company's strategic vision to become a foundational technology provider for AI infrastructure. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company's MicroLED-based interconnect technology is at an early stage of development and may not achieve the anticipated performance; the Company's dependence on its collaboration with Kopin Corporation for critical MicroLED technology components and intellectual property, and the risk that such collaboration may not produce commercially viable products or may be terminated; non-disclosure agreements with prospective customers or partners may not lead to commercial relationships, supply agreements, or revenue; the Company may be unable to successfully develop or commercialize additional semiconductor technologies; the markets for AI infrastructure and optical interconnect technologies are rapidly evolving and highly competitive, with established copper-based and laser-based incumbents; the Company has limited operating history in the AI semiconductor industry, which makes evaluating its business and future prospects difficult; the Company may require substantial additional capital to fund the development and commercialization of its technologies, and such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's transition from its prior digital asset treasury strategy involves risks; and the Company may face intellectual property risks, including the ability to protect its proprietary technology and avoid infringement of third-party rights.

A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact:

CORE IR

212-644-0924

ir@fabric-ai.co



Media Contact:

Fabric.AI

press@fabric-ai.co

www.fabricai.com