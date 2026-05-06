PRISM MarketView Launches Emerging Semiconductors Index





NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView today announced the launch of the PRISM Emerging Semiconductors Index, a thematic equity index tracking emerging semiconductor companies developing technologies across chip design, fabrication, materials, and semiconductor equipment. The index was launched in response to growing global demand for advanced chips supporting artificial intelligence, data centers, automotive systems, and next-generation electronics.

Analysts project the global semiconductor market could surpass $1 trillion by the end of the decade, supported by AI infrastructure buildout, electrification trends, and demand for high-performance computing. As geopolitical priorities reshape supply chains and governments invest in domestic chip production, smaller, specialized companies are taking on greater strategic importance across the semiconductor ecosystem.

The semiconductor industry is undergoing a structural shift, driven by developments in artificial intelligence, advanced packaging, and edge computing. From AI accelerators and custom silicon to power semiconductors and specialty materials, innovation is broadening beyond legacy chipmakers to a wider set of emerging companies. Rising capital expenditures, supply chain localization, and demand for energy-efficient computing are creating roles for smaller, specialized firms across the global technology stack.

PRISM MarketView reviewed a selection of companies positioned within this next phase of semiconductor development:

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) Develops and manufactures Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) solutions that deliver persistent, high-reliability memory for mission-critical AI, edge computing, and defense applications. The company's technology supports power-efficient and radiation-hardened performance where data integrity is essential. Recent milestones include a $40 million agreement with a U.S. prime contractor to provide Toggle MRAM process technology and engineering services for defense industrial base customers, strengthening its role in secure, on-shore semiconductor innovation.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) Delivers ultra-low power FPGA and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solutions optimized for edge AI, sensor processing, and adaptive computing in automotive, industrial, and defense applications. The company's technology enables efficient, reconfigurable AI workloads at the edge where power and latency are critical. Recent activity includes expanded design wins, a new $10 million revolving credit facility to support growth, and upcoming demonstrations of its EOS™ S3 SoC at Sensors Converge 2026.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Concentrates on fiber-optic hardware, engineering high-speed transmission tools for hyperscale data centers and broadband networks. The company supplies high-bandwidth connectivity components for large-scale compute environments. Applied Optoelectronics has secured more than $324 million in combined 800G and 1.6T hyperscale orders, paired with an expanding manufacturing footprint to support cloud infrastructure customers.

inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT) Provides test and process technology solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and advanced electronics, supporting validation of chips used in AI, automotive, and defense applications. First quarter 2026 revenue grew 27.2% year-over-year to $33.9 million, with gross margin expanding to 45.5% and net earnings improving from a loss to $0.8 million. The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $130 million to $135 million, citing improving market conditions.

About PRISM MarketView

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView covers small-cap stocks across emerging sectors. The platform delivers financial market news, investor tools, and a community for retail and institutional participants. Its proprietary indexes span AI, biotech, medtech, fintech, EV, space, semiconductors, and other high-growth sectors. Visit prismmarketview.com and follow PRISM MarketView on X.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

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