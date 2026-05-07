ForFarmers N.V.: Trading update Q1 2026

Lochem, 7 May 2026





Trading update Q1 2026

Volume growth and strong profitability continue



Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers: “We started the year with another strong quarter. Acquisitions contributed to positive volume development. Volumes have also remained at a solid level on a like-for-like basis, despite the impact of buy-out schemes and animal diseases. We further strengthened our market positions and once again achieved solid growth in profitability.

We have obtained shareholder approval to enter into a joint venture with KPS in Poland. Pending approval from the Polish competition authority, we are on track to complete the transaction in the third quarter.

Although current geopolitical developments are creating uncertainty and driving up the prices of raw materials and energy, we are still able—thanks in part to targeted risk management—to continue offering our feed at competitive prices.”

Highlights Q1 2026

Total volume increased by 9.3% compared to Q1 2025, mainly driven by the consolidation of the joint venture in Germany. On a like-for-like basis, total volume has remained more or less stable.

Compound feed volume increased by 4.1%, on a like-for-like basis volume declined 1.1%, driven by the impact of animal diseases.

Turnover increased by 4.5%, on a like-for-like basis turnover decreased by 4.7% due to lower raw material price levels compared with Q1 2025.

Gross profit was up 17.2% to € 161.8 million, also on a like-for-like basis an increase of 10.3% was achieved.

Underlying EBIT rose by 70.8% to €27.5 million and underlying EBITDA came in at €41.1 million (+49.5%).

ROACE1 on underlying EBIT was 19.6% as of 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: 17.4%).

1 ROACE means underlying EBIT of the last 12 months divided by the average capital employed over the same period

Read and download the full press release on our website.

For further information:

ForFarmers, Floor van Maaren: floor.vanmaaren@forfarmers.eu or +31 (0)573 28 88 00

Profile ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) is a leading player in Europe, offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming and with annual sales of over 10 million tonnes of animal feed. With its mission statement ‘For the Future of Farming’, ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (where the head office is located), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers employs around 3,000 people and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.





ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00 – info@forfarmers.eu – www.forfarmersgroup.eu

Financial calendar

6 August 2026 Publication half year results 2026

5 November 2026 Publication Q3 2026 trading update

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that relate, among other things, to ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as ''intends'', ''expects'', ''takes into account'', ''aims at'', ''has the plan'', ''estimates'' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.