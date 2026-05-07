Executives from Google, BBC, Schneider Electric and RELX Join 2026 Global Sustainability Awards Judging Panel

London, 7 May 2026 – Sustainability Magazine and BizClik Media announce the judging panel for Sustainability LIVE: The Global Awards, taking place on 8 September 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

The panel is made up of senior sustainability leaders from major global organisations including Google, Schneider Electric, BBC, Mercer and RELX. The black-tie Gala Dinner will celebrate companies and executives leading the way in sustainable business practices, co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Global Awards.

The judging panel brings together expertise from across sectors, ensuring a rigorous evaluation process that recognises genuine impact and innovation in sustainability. With eight award categories on offer the evening will honour those driving meaningful and lasting change in corporate sustainability.

The awards will recognise bold corporate strategies and individual achievements, highlighting measurable impact across the sustainability landscape. From climate action to circular economy initiatives, the categories reflect the breadth of challenges and opportunities facing today's business leaders.

Expert Panel Brings Cross-Sector Insight

The 2026 judging panel includes Cara Williams, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mercer; Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability – EMEA at Google; Sorouch Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability at Schneider Electric; and Danielle Mulder, Chief Sustainability Officer at BBC. They are joined by Dr. Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX; Pratik Raval, Chief Sustainability Officer at Fifth Third Bank; Dr Adam Read MBE, Chief Sustainability Officer at SUEZ; and Moira Thomas, Group Sustainability & ESG Director at Currys.

Further panel members include Olivia Ruggles-Brise, Vice President, Sustainability at BCD Travel; Yogesh Chauhan, Senior Director, Sustainability at HubSpot; Sven Wiltink, Global Senior Director, Sustainability at Radisson Hotel Group; Michelle Norman, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Suntory Beverage & Food; Jeffrey Whitford, Vice President, Sustainability at Merck Life Science; Craig Woodburn, Sustainability Director, EMEA at Molson Coors Brewing; Peter Egan, Head of Sustainability and Innovation (Defence) at VINCI Facilities; and Christina Beckman, Director, ESG at Culligan International.

Industry Recognition at a Critical Time

The awards come at a pivotal moment for corporate sustainability, as organisations face increasing pressure to deliver measurable progress across environmental and social commitments. Reflecting the cross-sector collaboration needed to tackle these challenges, the judging panel brings together leaders from technology, finance, hospitality, manufacturing and media.

Pratik Raval, Chief Sustainability Officer at Fifth Third Bank and a member of this year’s judging panel, highlighted the importance of recognising sustainability initiatives that deliver tangible business impact.

“I’m really pleased to be involved in this year’s judging panel. I’m particularly interested in seeing entries that demonstrate sustainability as a tool for innovation and a driver for business value creation. The standout submissions, for me, will be those that show clear, scalable impact, with a strong link between intent, execution, and real results,” he said.

Partik Ravel, Chief Sustainability Officer at Fifth Third Bank

The awards provide a platform to highlight proven strategies, recognise measurable impact and drive further progress across the business community.

There are eight award categories open to both individuals and organisations:

Enterprise of the Year

Company of the Year

The Sustainability Hero Award

The Future Leader Award

Transformation Project of the Year

The Environmental Impact Award

The Tech & AI Award





Full category details and entry information are available on the website here .

Entries close on 29 June 2026. Begin an entry today .

Looking Ahead to September

Sustainability LIVE: The Global Awards will bring together sustainability professionals, business leaders and innovators for an evening of recognition and celebration. Co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Global Awards, the event offers attendees the opportunity to connect with peers and gain insights into the strategies shaping sustainable business practices.

Sustainability LIVE: London will take place across the same week, from 8–9 September. Tickets are now available here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Enquiries

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communications

Rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com