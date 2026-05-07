ORIGENCE HONORED WITH GOLD STEVIE® AWARDS IN 2026 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Irvine, CA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence, received a Gold Stevie® Award for Lifetime Achievement, recognizing more than three decades of leadership shaping the credit union lending industry. As co-founder of Origence, Boutelle played a central role in advancing collaboration and innovation, helping grow the organization into the nation’s largest credit union indirect lending network, connecting 1,100 credit unions to 20,000 auto dealerships and facilitating more than $656 billion in loans since inception.

“Thirty years ago, we started with a simple belief that credit unions are stronger together. Watching that belief grow into something that has connected thousands of credit unions and helped millions of members access affordable loans is deeply gratifying,” said Boutelle. “While this recognition is personally meaningful, it truly belongs to every credit union, partner, and team member who has been part of this journey.”

Origence also earned a Gold Stevie® Award for the Achievement in Brand Experiences category for its 30th Anniversary Campaign, a year-long multi-channel initiative designed to position the milestone as a shared industry achievement rather than a single celebratory moment.

The campaign engaged credit unions, partners, and industry leaders through a combination of earned media, videos, podcast storytelling, and in-person experiences. It culminated at Origence’s Lending Tech Live conference, where the company brought its 30-year-long story to life while reinforcing its continued focus on innovation, collaboration, and community impact.

“The campaign was an opportunity to recognize and thank the credit unions, partners, and industry leaders who have been a part of Origence’s 30-year journey,” said Erika Hill, vice president of marketing strategy at Origence. “This milestone reflects what can be achieved through long-term collaboration, and we wanted to create something that honored those relationships while looking ahead to what comes next.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate more than $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions, including Origence CUDL™, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.