Lunar Outpost Secures $30M Series B to Build the Industrial Foundation of the Space Frontier and Economy

GOLDEN, Colo., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost , the leader in off-planet mobility and in-space infrastructure, today announced a $30M Series B led by Industrious Ventures, with participation from Type One Ventures , Eniac Ventures , Promus Ventures , Reliable Equity, and others. The capital injection accelerates production and deployment of the company’s advanced robotics and mobility platforms as it scales the critical industrial layer required for a permanent human presence in space.

Under Administrator Isaacman, NASA is accelerating its mission cadence at a pace unseen since the Apollo era. America is setting the pace and trajectory of the global space race, shifting from episodic exploration to permanent infrastructure. Meanwhile, NASA and the Trump Administration have been unequivocal about establishing the Artemis Moon Base by the end of the decade. At this critical juncture for geopolitical supremacy beyond Earth, the systems developed in the coming years determine who will build and control the operations, resources, and economic frameworks that define the future of humanity.

“NASA has set the direction. They need commercial partners that will execute,” said Justin Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost. “What we’ve built from day one is the mobility and robotic foundation for the new economy in space, where access to energy and resources in space will shape the next generation of global industry. This fundraise rapidly scales our deployment of the rugged, industrial robotic workforce required to establish humanity’s next frontier.”

The oversubscribed Series B builds upon a strong foundation of financial success and market validation. Lunar Outpost has doubled its revenue each year for the past four years, formed leading technical and commercial partnerships, operated the first commercial rover on the Moon, and secured eight fully contracted lunar and cislunar missions—with more rovers headed to the Moon than all other commercial companies combined. Across its mission portfolio, Lunar Outpost has consistently delivered ahead of schedule on aggressive timelines, with multiple systems already deployed and more in-flight preparation. Combined with a strong cadence of government and commercial contracts, the new financing positions the company to expand and execute on a multi-year pipeline.

“Lunar Outpost is moving beyond early missions to scaled, repeatable deployment,” said Taylor Sargent, Partner at Industrious Ventures. “They’ve proven they can build for one of the most challenging environments imaginable, with significant demand across government programs and commercial customers. They are building the systems that will be relied on again and again as we return to the Moon, set our sights on Mars, and build a robust space economy.”

As it responds to surging demand, Lunar Outpost continues to expand its fleet of spacecraft, while investing further in advanced autonomous capabilities like the Starweave autonomous swarm software and Stargate Command, Control, and Communications (C3) platform. Lunar Outpost will build the critical infrastructure the new space economy requires—including power, communications, habitats, launch and landing pads—utilizing software and AI-enabled hardware.

Lunar Outpost’s mission-ready technology is backed by a renowned group of technical and commercial partners. The company leverages the world-class heritage of partners General Motors, Goodyear, and Leidos, bringing decades of expertise from the Apollo era into modern operations. Commercial partnerships with iconic brands such as LEGO and adidas/Juventus bring broad awareness to the positive impact the space economy has on the global market, and the infinite opportunities space has to offer.