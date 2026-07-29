Lunar Outpost Selected by NASA to Advance Starweave Autonomous Robotic Swarm Software

GOLDEN, Colo., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost , the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, today announced NASA has selected the company’s proposal to advance Starweave under the agency's Announcement of Collaboration Opportunity (ACO). Starweave is Lunar Outpost’s distributed software layer that enables swarm organization: robotic systems operating as autonomous, coordinated fleets. Starweave accelerates and scales complex operations in extreme, GPS-denied environments by empowering operators to coordinate thousands of heterogeneous systems and enabling these systems to work together autonomously.

As NASA and commercial partners move from individual missions to sustained operations in space, autonomous robotic workforces are critical to the development and maintenance of infrastructure on the Moon and later Mars. Starweave provides the coordination layer for a permanent outpost, enabling self-healing satellite swarms, resilient communications, and robotic systems that work together at scale without constant human oversight from Earth.

"Establishing a sustainable presence in space will take more than a single mission, rover, or spacecraft. It requires fleets of intelligent robotic systems that can communicate, make decisions, and execute work in unison," said Justin Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost. "NASA’s ACO selection accelerates Starweave’s role as the fundamental coordination layer to manage autonomous workforces that build infrastructure, support critical operations, and extend humanity from Earth to the Moon, Mars, and beyond."

With this selection, Lunar Outpost will continue developing Starweave as a distributed software layer that enables autonomous systems to work together as a resilient swarms—even when communication with mission control on Earth is delayed, limited, or interrupted. As part of Lunar Outpost's broader software suite alongside Stargate and Spark, Starweave powers a scalable operations platform that unifies mission control, autonomous coordination, networking, and AI-driven decision support. Together, these technologies give operators greater capability and effectiveness in harsh, GPS-denied environments while strengthening multi-domain readiness across Earth and space. The collaboration will help mature the core autonomy capabilities required to coordinate robotic workforces in space.

NASA has defined the space frontier for generations. Lunar Outpost’s partnership with the agency reflects a shared focus on building the systems that make a sustained human presence beyond Earth possible. From its Pegasus selection for NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services program to Starweave under ACO, Lunar Outpost is working with NASA to mature the mobility, autonomy, AI, and infrastructure technologies that will allow humans and robotic systems to operate on other planetary bodies.

The announcement builds on Lunar Outpost's broader business momentum and a growing mission manifest—which includes ten contracted missions through 2030—reflecting the company's continued leadership in developing the mobility, robotics, and infrastructure technologies required to establish permanent human presence beyond Earth.

For more details on Starweave and the Lunar Outpost software suite, visit https://www.lunaroutpost.com/software