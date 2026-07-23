Lunar Outpost Collaborates with NVIDIA to Deploy Edge AI Across Upcoming Moon Missions





GOLDEN, Colo., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost, the leader in off-planet mobility and in-space infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to expand the use of space computing , powered by NVIDIA, across its upcoming lunar missions. Leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson platform and NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, Lunar Outpost will power onboard data processing, lunar mapping, advanced autonomy, and communications capabilities across its growing mission manifest .

With humanity returning to the Moon, NASA’s Artemis program is marking a new, unprecedented era of modern space exploration. As missions operate farther from Earth and under extreme conditions, cutting edge and reliable onboard computing is critical for enabling real-time decision-making, mapping unknown terrain, and supporting scientific discovery. To meet those demands, Lunar Outpost is deploying next-generation mobility systems, built on NVIDIA, to lay the groundwork for a permanent human presence in space.

“Returning to the Moon is more than just landing rovers. We are actively deploying the technologies that enable people to work, live, and build in space,” said Justin Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost. “NVIDIA has set the standard for advanced AI computing, and we're proud to work alongside them as we bring increasingly intelligent capabilities to the lunar surface and build towards a Moon Base.”

NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform will be deployed across multiple upcoming Lunar Outpost missions, beginning with Lunar Voyage 2 (LV2), which is planned to launch later this year to explore Reiner Gamma. For LV2, Lunar Outpost is using NVIDIA® Jetson™ modules to command and control the rover's LiDAR system. The processor will also handle post-processing of sensor data and compression of large files for downlink, critical capabilities given communications constraints on the Moon.

Future missions, including Lunar Voyage 3 (LV3) and Lunar Voyage 5 (LV5)—which will enable the first human-robot interaction on another planetary body—will leverage high-performance, energy efficient edge AI from NVIDIA, such as the space-qualified NVIDIA Space-1 Vera Rubin Module . The Space-1 Module will ingest sensor data in real-time enabling Lunar Outpost to generate terrain maps, plan autonomous paths, and process them. NVIDIA’s robust compute enhances the rovers’ ability to operate with increasing independence hundreds of thousands of miles from the nearest ground station. The processor also supports real-time video streaming from the Moon to Earth, offering the public a historic, front-row seat to this new era of lunar exploration.

“Lunar missions require intelligent systems that can process data and make decisions in real time,” said Chen Su, Head of edge AI product marketing at NVIDIA. “Lunar Outpost is using NVIDIA Jetson and CUDA-X libraries to give its rovers the onboard AI computing needed for terrain mapping, autonomous navigation, mission data processing and scientific discovery.”

Lunar Outpost is also a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program , which provides hardware access and technical support to high-growth startups building at the edge of what's possible. The NVIDIA collaboration builds on Lunar Outpost's growing network of strategic customers, partners, and collaborators working to establish a sustained human presence beyond Earth, including iconic global brands such as Nokia, MIT, and Castrol. Lunar Outpost continues to expand its mission manifest, with ten fully contracted lunar and cislunar missions launching before 2030, which includes recent selection as a mobility provider to deliver the crewed Pegasus Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) under NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services (LTVS) contract for NASA's Artemis program.

About Lunar Outpost

Lunar Outpost is the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, developing advanced robotic systems for extreme environments. From enabling the first commercial rover on the Moon and making oxygen on Mars to driving NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle program, Lunar Outpost is accelerating the new space economy for the betterment of life here on Earth. Leading the industry with 9 missions launching to the Moon before 2030, Lunar Outpost is scaling the core technologies that power the industrialization of space. For more information, visit lunaroutpost.com .



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f315a3b-19be-4d4a-9885-48c0d5d5e90d