Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw (U.S. Space Force, Ret.) Joins Lunar Outpost’s Board of Directors

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Outpost, the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw (U.S. Space Force, Ret.) to its Board of Directors as the company scales the systems and infrastructure required for permanent operations beyond Earth. Shaw joins Lunar Outpost’s Board as the representative of Industrious Ventures, bringing more than three decades of experience in national security space, aerospace engineering, strategic operations, and leadership of some of the world's most complex technical organizations.

"General Shaw has spent his career helping shape the evolution of modern space operations at the highest levels of government and military," said Justin Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost. "His deep understanding of how critical space capabilities are conceived, developed, and deployed at scale are invaluable."

Shaw retired from the U.S. Space Force as a three-star general in 2023 following a distinguished career spanning both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force. Most recently, he served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Space Command, where he directed more than 12,000 personnel worldwide and oversaw a budget exceeding $525 million. He helped lead efforts to defend critical national space capabilities while delivering operational space effects in support of global military and national objectives.

One of the first Generals to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the newly established U.S. Space Force, Shaw played a significant role in the organization's formative years. Prior to serving at U.S. Space Command, he was the final Commander of the Air Force's 14th Air Force and the first Commander of Space Operations Command, helping establish and lead the forces responsible for organizing, training, and equipping military space operators while executing global space missions alongside international partners.

Throughout his career, Shaw held senior leadership positions across the Department of Defense, U.S. Strategic Command, the National Reconnaissance Office, and the broader national security space enterprise. He also served as a senior policy advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and worked extensively with leaders from NASA, the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, and allied nations on strategic space and security initiatives.

"Lunar Outpost is building capabilities that will shape humanity's future in space," said Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw. "The company has demonstrated its ability to translate ambitious visions into real-world technologies and missions. I am excited to join the Board of Directors and support this innovative team as they continue developing the systems that will enable exploration, scientific discovery, commercial growth, a permanent human presence on the Moon, and ventures beyond.”

Shaw joins Lunar Outpost at a pivotal moment as government and commercial collaboration shifts from individual missions toward permanent operations in space. His expertise will help advance Lunar Outpost's work in lunar mobility, infrastructure, resource utilization, autonomy, and cislunar operations for government and commercial customers in the United States and around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome General Shaw to the Board as Industrious Ventures' representative," said Taylor Sargent, Board Observer of Lunar Outpost and Partner at Industrious Ventures. "As space becomes increasingly strategic and contested, his decades of experience leading military space operations will provide invaluable perspective as Lunar Outpost delivers mission-tailored, persistent capabilities throughout cislunar space."

About Lunar Outpost

Lunar Outpost is the leader in space mobility and infrastructure, developing advanced robotic systems for extreme environments. From operating the first commercial rover on the Moon and making oxygen on Mars to driving NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle program, Lunar Outpost is accelerating the new space economy for the betterment of life here on Earth. Leading the industry with 10 missions launching to the Moon before 2030, Lunar Outpost is scaling the core technologies that power the industrialization of space. For more information, visit lunaroutpost.com.

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