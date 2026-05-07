Concentrix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in several upcoming investor conferences:

20th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference – on Thursday, May 14, 2026, Concentrix will offer a company presentation with question and answer session from 8:45 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. ET and will host investor meetings during the virtual event.

– on Thursday, May 14, 2026, Concentrix will offer a company presentation with question and answer session from 8:45 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. ET and will host investor meetings during the virtual event. J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Westin Boston Seaport Hotel in Boston, MA, Concentrix will participate in a fireside chat from 11:45 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. ET and host investor meetings.

– on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Westin Boston Seaport Hotel in Boston, MA, Concentrix will participate in a fireside chat from 11:45 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. ET and host investor meetings. 20 th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference – on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Concentrix will host meetings with investors.

– on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Concentrix will host meetings with investors. Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 from 1:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. ET, Concentrix will offer its company presentation followed by investor meetings at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.

– on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 from 1:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. ET, Concentrix will offer its company presentation followed by investor meetings at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. BofA Securities 2026 Global Technology Conference – on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA, Concentrix will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings.





Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the conference host firm or email the Concentrix investor relations team. To view investor presentations and other financial information, please visit the Concentrix investor relations page of the company website.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

Concentrix Corporation

investor.relations@concentrix.com

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