Hyperscale leaders to discuss infrastructure expansion at Data Centre LIVE 2026

London, 07 May 2026 – Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit, a BizClik Media event, has announced a key panel session exploring hyperscale strategies as the industry scales for evolving infrastructure demands. The Hyperscale Strategies panel will take place at Exhibition White City on 20-21 May 2026, bringing together senior leaders to discuss how the sector is adapting to unprecedented growth in digital services. As compute density rises and latency expectations shrink, the session will examine how leading operators are expanding capacity while maintaining resilience and efficiency.

Industry Leaders Address Hyperscale Expansion

The panel will bring together four senior leaders with extensive expertise across infrastructure development, cloud architecture and enterprise technology. Amy Daniell, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development at STACK Infrastructure, will share insight into how developers are managing rapid growth while balancing customer demand with sustainability priorities. Clive Deakin, Director of Digital Cloud Platform Technology and Architecture at Iron Mountain, will discuss the evolving role of cloud platforms and how hyperscale environments are being designed to support increasingly complex workloads. Richard Wilkinson, Chief Technologist, Europe GIS at DXC Technology, will explore how organisations can leverage hyperscale infrastructure to accelerate digital transformation while addressing security and scalability challenges. Completing the line-up is Ben Watson, UK Operations Lead at AWS.

Balancing Growth with Sustainability

Hyperscale strategy is now defined by balancing rapid expansion with long-term sustainability. The exponential growth of AI and cloud services is placing immense pressure on infrastructure, requiring operators to deploy capacity faster than ever before. Energy sits at the centre of hyperscale strategy, with operators securing reliable, sustainable energy sources while meeting ambitious carbon reduction targets. This has led to closer collaboration with utilities and increased investment in renewable energy and innovative grid solutions.

Navigating Supply Chain and Regional Challenges

The panel will address supply chain constraints that continue to impact the availability of critical components, from semiconductors to power equipment. Regional expansion has become increasingly complex, with varying regulatory environments and land constraints shaping where and how hyperscale campuses are developed. The session will examine innovations enabling hyperscale facilities to operate more efficiently, from advanced cooling systems to smarter automation and AI-driven optimisation.

What to Expect at Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit takes place on 20-21 May 2026 at Exhibition White City. Attendees will gain practical insight from industry experts, hear real-world case studies and connect with peers and key decision-makers shaping the future of data centres. The event brings together the industry's leading voices to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

Secure tickets here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine connects the leading data centre executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the data centre community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo for senior leaders shaping digital infrastructure strategy. Bringing together over 1,000 in-person attendees and 50+ expert speakers, the event explores key themes including AI, sustainability, scalability and resilience.

Featuring two content stages and four executive workshops, the programme delivers practical insights, strategic guidance and valuable connections to support future-ready data centre operations.

Media Contact

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communications