TSplus International Meeting 2026: A Week of Vision, Innovation, and Unity in Crete

[Elounda, Crete – 25/04] - TSplus successfully held its annual International Meeting last week in the stunning setting of Elounda Bay, on the island of Crete, Greece. From Monday, April 20 to Friday, April 25, over 70 employees and close collaborators—joined by their families—gathered at the 5-star Royal Marmin Bay Boutique & Art Hotel, bringing together more than 100 participants from across the globe for a week of connection, strategy, and celebration.

The event began with a warm welcome cocktail and dinner on Monday evening, marking a joyful reunion after a year apart since the previous international meeting in Bali. This opening moment set the tone for a week centered on collaboration and shared purpose.

“Make IT Simple”: A Clear Vision for the Future

On Tuesday morning, TSplus executives presented a comprehensive overview of the company’s recent achievements and future roadmap. CEO Adrien Carbonne opened the session by reaffirming TSplus’ long-term ambition: “In 2030, all system administrators know TSplus.” He also introduced the company’s new brand strategy, encapsulated in the tagline: “TSplus – Make IT simple.” Despite ongoing growth, he emphasized that TSplus’ core identity remains unchanged: Rooted in people, fairness, and strong human values.

Henri Merlin followed with key business insights, highlighting steady global growth and a particularly strong performance in North America throughout 2025. He noted that ERP systems remain TSplus’ primary client segment and strategic focus moving forward. Expansion plans are underway in high-potential regions including China, South Korea, Japan, Africa, and Australia.

“Make IT Simple”: Driving Innovation and Team Excellence

CTO Thomas Montalcino presented major product innovations designed to simplify IT management. These included the Remote Support mobile app for iOS and Android, a new web-based administration platform, and enhanced ransomware protection for Advanced Security capable of defending against 21 known threats. Additional innovations included the Architecture Simulator available online, and several ambitious projects in progress. The overarching goal is clear: simplify powerful IT solutions for users worldwide.

Beyond presentations, the week offered rich cultural experiences. Participants explored the Cretan countryside during a safari tour, visiting the traditional village of Krasi and a local monastery, while enjoying the island’s natural beauty, including encounters with its famously friendly goats.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings were dedicated to hands-on training sessions, with participants divided into four thematic groups: Marketing & Sales, Remote Access, Licensing Portal, and Remote Support. These sessions fostered knowledge-sharing and strengthened cross-team collaboration.

A highlight of the week came on Wednesday evening, with a festive celebration in a traditional village setting. Guests visited an olive oil mill before enjoying dinner under the olive trees, accompanied by a folkloric dance performance. The night concluded with everyone joining in the iconic Greek “sirtaki” dance: A joyful moment of unity!

The event concluded on Friday with a gala dinner, during which several collaborators were honored with TSplus Awards, continuing a cherished tradition of recognizing excellence and contribution. A particularly emotional moment came when Dominique Benoit, TSplus founder, received a special award from Adrien Carbonne, who paid tribute to his lifelong dedication, entrepreneurial vision, and the human values he instilled in the company.

In his closing remarks, Adrien reiterated TSplus’ mission and guiding principles: TSplus is building a future where powerful IT solutions are simple, accessible, and driven by people. He emphasized the importance of consistency, focus, and fairness as the company continues to grow and innovate.

As this memorable week of training, networking, and celebration came to an end, one question remained on everyone’s mind: where will TSplus go next? One thing is certain—for this dynamic French software company, the sky is the limit.

Interested in joining the TSplus journey? Discover partnership opportunities and become part of a growing global network:

https://tsplus.net/partners/

About TSplus

TSplus is a global software company specializing in remote access, remote support, and IT management solutions designed to simplify complex infrastructures. Guided by its signature promise, “Make IT simple,” TSplus develops powerful, affordable, and user-friendly technologies that empower organizations of all sizes to securely access and manage their applications from anywhere. By focusing on simplicity, performance, and reliability, TSplus enables IT professionals to do more with less complexity, making advanced tools accessible to all.