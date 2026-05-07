Warren G. Harding Presidential Silver Medal Available on May 13

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the Warren G. Harding Presidential Silver Medal on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at noon EDT.

Priced at $164 each, the 99.9% silver medal is encapsulated and packaged in a single presentation case and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert for this product, enroll in future subscriptions by signing up for the Presidential Silver Medal Subscription, or view other Presidential medals.

Warren G. Harding was the 29th President of the United States, serving from 1921 until his death in 1923. Harding was a successful newspaper publisher who served in the Ohio legislature and the U.S. Senate. In 1920, he won the general election in a landslide, promising a “return to normalcy” after the hardships of World War I.

The obverse (heads) depicts a bust of the President with the inscription “WARREN G. HARDING.”

The reverse (tails) features a mourning female figure standing beside a column symbolizing strength, holding a laurel branch with a palm branch entwined with a wreath at her feet. Below an adaptation of the Presidential Seal are the inscriptions “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MAR. 4, 1921” and “DIED AUG. 2, 1923.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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