ROC Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, CO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after the market close on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that same day. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-270-2148 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6060. To pre-register for this call, please enter your details at the following link (you will receive your personal dial-in access details via email): ROC Conference Call.

Participants may also access the conference call via webcast using the following link: ROC Webcast Link. The link will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.roc.ai. A webcast replay will remain available for one year beginning immediately following the call.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai



Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

ir@roc.ai

