Kodiak AI Launches International Autonomous Trucking Operations and Enters Logging Industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (“Kodiak”), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced it will conduct pilot operations and explore the deployment of trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s AI-powered autonomous driving system, at West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s (“West Fraser”) log-hauling operations in Alberta, Canada.

In the initial phase of work, Kodiak will pilot the use of its self-driving technology to transport timber from forest sites to one of West Fraser’s Alberta processing facilities in Western Canada later this year. Results of the pilot will be used to inform any future long-term deployment of Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks for commercial driverless operations.

This work marks a significant milestone for Kodiak, representing the company’s expansion into the timber industry, as well as its first international operations. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in Canada, the United States, and Europe, West Fraser is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood building materials.

Logging truck routes often involve challenging, remote resource roads with uneven and rough terrain. By leveraging the Kodiak Driver, West Fraser aims to improve the safety of its logging transport operations, address the industry-wide shortage of drivers, and increase the consistency of its raw material supply to mills.

“Innovation that improves safety and sustainability has long been central to how West Fraser operates,” said Mark Cookson, Woods Operations Manager, West Fraser. “This pilot gives us the opportunity to test autonomous technology that can help address driver shortages and enhance safety by reducing human exposure to the risks of remote, rough-terrain resource roads.”

The Kodiak Driver is designed to handle the complex variables seen in industrial trucking environments. Kodiak deployed its first driverless technology commercially in West Texas’s Permian Basin in December 2024, and scaled its operations to 20 driverless trucks as of the end of 2025. Its modular technology is built to withstand the dust, vibration, and extreme weather conditions typical in industrial environments, including the oil and gas and forestry sectors.

“We built the Kodiak Driver to be the most versatile autonomous system on the market, capable of handling everything from interstate highways to the toughest industrial environments, from arid West Texas to the forests of Western Canada,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak. “Our work with West Fraser is the perfect opportunity to support our expansion into logging, because it is an industry leader with a deep understanding of the logistical complexities of timber. By bringing the benefits of autonomous trucking to the wood products industry, we are demonstrating that our technology can thrive in even the most demanding settings.”

FPInnovations, a private non-profit research and development center, facilitated the collaboration between Kodiak and West Fraser. Supported by federal and provincial governments as well as over 50 forest-product companies, FPInnovations brings decades of expertise in advancing transportation solutions that address unique challenges of the Canadian forest sector.

“This is an important step towards making autonomous transportation in Canada’s forests a reality. The adoption of new key technologies is critical for the Canadian forest sector to remain competitive,” said Christoph Schilling, Program Manager Transportation for FPInnovations. “Deploying these technologies strategically, safely, with real operational purpose and in close collaboration with industry, technology providers and regulators will be crucial for its adoption.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's and West Fraser’s strategic partnership, expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak’s technology, and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance, expansion and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak’s solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak’s business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak’s vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak’s operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak’s ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

Kodiak Media Contacts

Daniel Goff

Director of External Affairs

+1 646-515-3933

dan@kodiak.ai

Kylee Keskerian

PR Consultant

+1 419-822-6417

kylee@futuristacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb4c459c-d395-4a06-a11f-8f07f690c7ee