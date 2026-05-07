Kodiak Begins Hauling Freight Autonomously With Roehl Transport

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. ("Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced it is autonomously hauling freight with Roehl Transport, one of America’s leading truckload carriers. Starting in April 2026, trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s autonomous system, began hauling freight between Dallas and Houston four times roundtrip per week for Roehl Transport.

“Working with Roehl Transport reflects a shared commitment to safety in trucking,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak. “By combining our AI-powered autonomous capabilities with Roehl’s safety approach, we’re proving how our technology can enhance efficiency while making meaningful progress toward safer roads at scale.”

The Kodiak Driver is designed to address major challenges, including the need for greater safety and efficiency across long-haul trucking, industrial trucking and defense.

Roehl Transport is one of North America’s safest trucking companies as recognized by the American Trucking Associations (ATA). Roehl Transport is a recent recipient of the ATA’s President’s Award, the trucking industry’s highest safety honor.

“Roehl Transport is built on values, and Safety is our cornerstone value,” said Rick Roehl, Chief Executive Officer of Roehl Transport. “The Kodiak Driver was built with this same philosophy. Kodiak’s safety-first approach was a key factor in our decision to partner with Kodiak. Their innovation and strong commitment to safety closely align with our values, and together, we are helping make our roads safer.”

More than 85% of truck crashes in the U.S. were caused by human driver error, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration statistics. The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that in 2023, 5,472 people died in crashes involving heavy-duty trucks. Kodiak’s autonomous system is designed to drive safely. In October 2025, the Kodiak Driver earned a VERA Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment (VERA) score of 98 out of 100 , tied for the highest recorded score in an independent evaluation by Nauto, which examined over 1,000 commercial fleets.

Kodiak continues to make progress toward closing its long-haul safety case and launching driverless operations by the end of 2026. The company delivers freight between Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, and El Paso using its autonomous technology. As of the end of 2025, Kodiak had deployed a fleet of 20 self-driving trucks operated by its customer, Atlas Energy Solutions, in West Texas’s Permian Basin.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's and Roehl Transport’s collaboration, expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak’s technology, including the ability to enhance efficiency while making meaningful progress toward safer roads at scale, Kodiak’s expectations with respect to closing its long-haul safety case and launching driverless operations by the end of 2026, and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak’s solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak’s business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak’s vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak’s operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak’s ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

About Roehl Transport, Inc.

Roehl Transport is a Wisconsin-based trucking company with locations across the United States. Roehl offers transportation services to move truckload freight with solutions that range from refrigerated and dry van to flatbed, curtainside, specialized and dedicated operations. Roehl also provides truck driving jobs, including on-the-job CDL training, for drivers who are looking for a long-lasting career with a forward-thinking, driver-oriented company that is built on values.

For more information about Roehl Transport, please visit https://www.RoehlTransport.com.

Kodiak Media Contacts

Daniel Goff

Director of External Affairs, Kodiak AI

+1 646-515-3933

dan@kodiak.ai

Kylee Keskerian

PR Consultant for Kodiak AI

+1 419-822-6417

kylee@futuristacommunications.com

Roehl Media Contacts

Lucas Heart

Marketing & Communications Manager, Roehl Transport

+1 715-591-7164

lucas.heart@roehl.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/026f9a12-b174-4dad-8d3a-73106d21fad7