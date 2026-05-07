Kodiak AI and General Dynamics Land Systems Form Strategic Collaboration For Autonomous Ground Vehicles

The companies are integrating Kodiak’s AI-powered virtual driver into ruggedized platforms to create autonomous military vehicles at scale

The companies will pursue U.S. Army vehicle proposals together, extending beyond their first joint project, the Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. ("Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology and General Dynamics Land Systems , part of the Fortune 100 General Dynamics group (NYSE: GD) , today announced a strategic collaboration to create autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs) for defense applications.



Through this collaboration, Kodiak will provide the Kodiak Driver, its Physical AI-powered virtual driver that is operating driverlessly today, demonstrating the ability to scale autonomous operations beyond controlled testing. General Dynamics Land Systems will lead vehicle integration, power systems, communications and ruggedized platform development.

The companies will pursue upcoming U.S. Army and international opportunities to expand their joint vehicle portfolio.

Their collaboration establishes a scalable autonomy capability that can be applied across multiple military vehicle platforms and mission sets. The companies recently unveiled their first vehicle together, the Leonidas AGV, which is equipped with Epirus’ Leonidas high-power microwave platform for mobile counter-drone operations.

To build the Leonidas AGV, General Dynamics Land Systems and Kodiak adapted a commercial Ford F-600 truck to showcase operational value to warfighters and support a range of autonomous mission sets, including logistics resupply, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and maneuver operations. The companies selected the Ford truck in response to the Pentagon’s “commercial-first” strategy, which prioritizes adapting commercial systems to reduce acquisition costs, utilize established supply chains and accelerate deployment timelines. Adapting a commercial vehicle platform for the military ensures reliability and lower unit costs while reducing technical risk and accelerating time to field.

“This collaboration directly meets the U.S. military’s need for scalable, adaptable, and cost-effective autonomous ground vehicles operating forward in contested environments while reducing risk to service members,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak. “General Dynamics Land Systems’ expertise in defense ground vehicle development and integration is world-class and makes it an ideal partner to deploy Kodiak’s AI-powered autonomy system across a wide range of platforms.”

“Kodiak’s autonomous solution complements our strength in quickly and efficiently delivering mission-ready vehicles to Soldiers and Marines around the world,” said Keith Barclay, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Operations at General Dynamics Land Systems. “Together, we are focused on giving our customers the power to win by collaborating on flexible, commercially inspired platforms that can be rapidly adapted.”

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution addresses the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless technology at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

About General Dynamics Land Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company’s extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies. More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com .

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's and GDLS's collaboration, Kodiak's expectations related to the scalability of its business, and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, ﬁnancial, political and legal conditions; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retroﬁtting of Kodiak's vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; and delays in Kodiak's operational roadmap with key partners and customers. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by investors as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Neither Kodiak nor any of its respective affiliates have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. In addition, this press release contains certain information about the historical performance of Kodiak. You should not view information related to the past performance of Kodiak as indicative of future results. Certain information set forth in this press release includes estimates and targets and involves significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such estimates or targets or that all assumptions relating to such estimates or targets have been considered or stated or that such estimates or targets will be realized.

Media Contacts

Daniel Goff

Vice President of External Affairs, Kodiak AI

+1 646-515-3933

dan@kodiak.ai

Stacy Morris

PR Consultant for Kodiak AI

+1 310-415-9188

stacy.morris@futuristacommunications.com

Rahul Gogate

General Dynamics Land Systems

+1 586-825-4191

jgogater@gdls.com