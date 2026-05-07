D1SportsNetwork Launches Bilateral Recruiting Portal Connecting Athletes and Coaches Through Comprehensive Digital Profiles

San Diego, CA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D1SportsNetwork announced today the launch of its new Player Profiles and Recruiting Portal, a bilateral recruiting platform designed to help athletes and coaches streamline the recruiting process through comprehensive profile data and targeted search functionality. The platform allows athletes to build digital profiles featuring athletic measurements, core sports benchmarks, sport-specific metrics, performance stats, game media, athletic awards, and academic overviews, while coaches can post immediate and forward-looking roster opportunities and review searchable athlete profiles across multiple levels of competition.

D1Sports Recruiting Portal Empowers Players & Coaches with Bilateral Recruiting Opportunity

“When less than 8% of high school athletes go on to play at the college level, the recruiting process is hard enough without ridiculous fees and false promises – so we’re trying to simplify everything for these kids and their families,” said Troy Mack, Founder of D1SportsNetwork. D1Sports Player Profiles are comprehensive, including everything from Sports Played, to Positions, Grad Year, GPA (weighted and unweighted), Height, Weight, Handedness, Reach, Wingspan, and Handspan. Profiles also include athletic benchmark data like the 10-Yard Split, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, Shuttle (5-10-5), and the T-Drill – in addition to sport-specific metrics, athletics awards, academic achievements, performance stats, and player media. Team profiles on the D1SportsNetwork provide athletes with insight into current and future needs for teams across club, high school, and college. Elaborating on Team Profiles, Mack said, “From a club perspective, it seems change is relatively frequent and expensive, so insight for stability is critical. While high school coaches are typically prohibited from recruiting, players should educate themselves when they have school choice options, and with the college portal generating some uncertainty, it’s important for athletes to have direct information at their fingertips.”

In addition to introducing a bilateral recruiting process, the D1SportsNetwork already provides more than 10,000 coaches with the opportunity to generate widespread awareness for upcoming workouts, camps, clinics, and tryouts. Players and parents across every level benefit from firsthand insight to dates, times, and locations for exposure opportunities with club, high school and college programs. When it comes to college recruiting, exposure is everything, and D1SportsNetwork receives posts for hundreds of colleges at every level, including D1, D2, D3, NAIA, Ju-Co, as well as Third-Party Camps. Timing and exposure are everything and D1Sports helps athletes ensure they don't miss any opportunity to showcase skillsets.

“The first thing players need to realize is that playing at the next level – whatever that level is – is going to require commitment from the player. It does not matter how bad their parents, or their coaches want it for them; if they’re not committed to the process – it’s obvious.” Mack went on to point out key steps toward being recruited at any level, “Start early and build a comprehensive profile that helps communicate strong athletic and academic commitment. Create a targeted list of teams or schools, be proactive in communication, and take advantage of any opportunity for in-person exposure.”

For more information or to join the movement, visit: D1SportsNetwork.com

D1Sports also hosts seasonal photo contests in which athletes are encouraged to submit their best sports photos to PhotoContest.D1Sports.net for an opportunity to win gift cards ($500, $250, or $100) to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

D1Sports Player & Team Profiles Streamline the Recruiting Process with Comprehensive Data Sharing

About D1SportsNetwork

D1SportsNetwork.com is a groundbreaking digital platform designed to unify the youth sports ecosystem for event marketing, promotion, registration, and management with local, state, regional, and national event associations and sports organizations. D1Sports is the only nationwide youth sports network designed specifically for Players, Parents, Coaches, Club Organizations, Event Associations, Tournament Directors, Game Officials, and Instructors to share existing opportunities for tryouts, competitive events, event management, and recruiting at every level.

Press Inquiries

Troy Mack

troy.mack [at] d1sports.net

858-361-3540

https://d1sportsnetwork.com