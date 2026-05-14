D1SportsNetwork Launches TourneyManager to Simplify Event Management and Eliminate Traditional Fees

San Diego, CA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D1SportsNetwork.com today announced the launch of TourneyManager™, a fast, intuitive, and cost-free solution designed to simplify tournament and event management for youth sports organizers. Built as an alternative to complex and expensive legacy platforms, TourneyManager eliminates traditional team fees, event fees, and association costs while streamlining scheduling, marketing, and operations for events of all sizes. “Given the complicated and costly systems currently dominating youth sports event management, we believe TourneyManager will deliver immediate value,” said Troy Mack, Founder of D1SportsNetwork. “Tournament Directors can now save significant time and money across marketing and operational budgets.” TourneyManager expands the capabilities of the D1Sports Event System by delivering end-to-end event management—from initial announcements and promotion to scheduling and execution.

D1Sports TourneyManager Simplifies Event Management and Eliminates Traditional Fees

At the core of the platform is Smart Round Robin (SRR), an AI-driven scheduling tool that automatically generates optimized schedules while allowing for manual adjustments. SRR supports both traditional pool play and non-bracketed formats associated with showcases and friendlies. For bracket play, TourneyManager offers both single- and double-elimination formats, each featuring AI-assisted championship bracket management. Later this year, the platform will integrate with the D1Sports National Ranking System, enabling performance-based team classifications to ensure competitive balance from the start of any championship bracket event. “We’re excited about the technology behind TourneyManager and the opportunity it creates,” Mack added. “The subsequent integration of our National Ranking System will help level competition across events nationwide.”

Beyond traditional tournaments, the D1Sports Event System also includes options for coaches, youth leagues, club organizations, and event associations to schedule camps, clinics, lessons, and tryouts – quickly, easily, and seamlessly. “Our mission has always been to reduce the rising costs of youth sports,” Mack said. “TourneyManager delivers on that promise by saving event managers hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per event.”

Additional D1Sports Network Features

· Player Profiles: Comprehensive athlete profiles featuring performance metrics, stats, video, awards, and academics—shared directly with club and college coaches through the D1 Recruiting Portal.

· Recruiting Portal: A streamlined recruiting marketplace where athletes and coaches connect through advanced search and real-time roster opportunities.

· Sports Networking: Access to a network of 20,000+ club, high school, and college coaches, including tryouts, workouts, and exposure opportunities.

· Events Database: Daily updates featuring local, regional, and national events including tournaments, showcases, leagues, camps, and more.

· College Camps: Extensive listings across NCAA (D1, D2, D3), NAIA, junior college, and independent programs.

· Instructor Network: Easy access to private coaches and trainers offering lessons, clinics, and skill development.

· Umpire Network: Streamlined umpire sourcing with direct communication and automated request distribution.

· Weekly Newsletter: Weekly inbox updates with listings for events, tryouts, camps, clinics, and real-time recruiting opportunities.

· Seasonal Podcasts: Upcoming content featuring industry experts, coaches, and athletes discussing youth sports trends and insights.

For more information or to join the movement, visit us online at D1SportsNetwork.com and follow us on social media @D1SNetwork

D1SportsNetwork Receives Hundreds of Announcements Every Day,for Local, Regional, and National Games and Events

About D1SportsNetwork

D1SportsNetwork.com is a groundbreaking digital platform designed to unify the youth sports ecosystem for event marketing, promotion, registration, and management with local, state, regional, and national event associations and sports organizations. D1Sports is the only nationwide youth sports network designed specifically for Players, Parents, Coaches, Club Organizations, Event Associations, Tournament Directors, Game Officials, and Instructors to share existing opportunities for tryouts, competitive events, event management, and recruiting at every level.

Press Inquiries

Troy Mack

troy.mack [at] d1sports.net

858-361-3540

https://d1sportsnetwork.com