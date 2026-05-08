Axonius Federal Systems Initiates FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification Process

RESTON, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius Federal Systems (AFS), the U.S. federal subsidiary of Axonius, today announced the initiation of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Class D (High) Certification process for the Axonius Asset Cloud. This effort builds directly on the existing FedRAMP Class C (Moderate) Certification, achieved by AFS in April 2025, and reflects growing demand for asset intelligence and continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) from U.S. federal agencies operating in high-impact environments that require the highest level of security controls.

“Many U.S. federal agencies operate in environments where FedRAMP Moderate certification is not sufficient for their asset intelligence and CTEM use cases. Pursuing FedRAMP High certification is about meeting them where their missions require us to be,” said Jared Vichengrad, SVP and GM of Axonius Federal Systems. “Our FedRAMP experience, combined with direct engagement from agency sponsors, gives us a clear path forward to High certification.”

“FedRAMP High certification demands the most comprehensive security assessment the program offers. Our role as the independent assessor is to verify that every control meets that standard,” said Petar Besalev, EVP of Cybersecurity and Compliance Services at A-LIGN. “Based on our engagement with AFS and the maturity of the Axonius Asset Cloud, we’re confident in the rigor they’re bringing to the process.”

A-LIGN is a leading cybersecurity compliance partner and FedRAMP-accredited Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) that provides independent security assessments for cloud service providers seeking federal authorization. A-LIGN has been engaged to conduct the independent security assessment for AFS.

As U.S. federal agencies continue modernizing infrastructure and security operations, AFS is strengthening the foundational elements that are necessary to operate in government cloud ecosystems. This includes enhancements across internal controls, platform architecture, security operations, and compliance governance, which are aligned with the expectations of U.S. federal customers and partners.

The expanded effort formalizes resources across engineering, security, compliance operations, and U.S. federal customer engagement. These teams are focused on reinforcing operational consistency, improving audit readiness, and ensuring the Axonius Asset Cloud can support the scale and sensitivity of U.S. federal deployments.

The Axonius Asset Cloud is already supporting U.S. federal agencies with highly distributed environments and significant operational complexity. Ongoing enhancements prioritize visibility, reliability, and survivability to help government teams better manage risk, maintain resilience, and support mission outcomes. This investment underscores the intent from AFS to be a long-term partner to the U.S. federal government, while guided by transparency, security-first principles, and alignment with evolving federal requirements.

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization’s entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com.

About Axonius Federal Systems (AFS)

Axonius Federal Systems (AFS) provides a unified asset inventory and continuous insight into exposures, all while aligning with key mandates like Zero Trust, CDM, FISMA, EO 14028, and BOD 23-01. The U.S. federal subsidiary of Axonius, AFS supports mission-critical cybersecurity efforts across the U.S. federal government.

Bring truth to action with Axonius Federal Systems. Learn more at www.axonius.com/federal-systems.

Media Contact

press@axonius.com