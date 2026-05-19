Axonius Surpasses $200M ARR, Appoints Joe Diamond as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced it has surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027—achieving 100% growth in two years—and has appointed Joe Diamond as chief executive officer.

Diamond has served as president since August 2025 and as interim CEO since February 2026. His appointment follows a succession process led by the Axonius Board of Directors. Co-founder Dean Sysman will remain executive chairman, where he will continue to focus on long-term strategy and board governance. Axonius is on track to be free cash flow (FCF) positive in the near term, reflecting a capital-efficient operating model that pairs durable growth with disciplined execution.

“I co-founded Axonius to solve one of cybersecurity’s most fundamental problems: helping organizations understand what they actually have in their security and IT environments,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and executive chairman at Axonius. “Surpassing $200 million in ARR validates the asset intelligence category we created, and Joe has proven through results that he is the right leader for the company’s next chapter. I will remain deeply involved as executive chairman and have never been more confident in where Axonius is headed.”

This $200 million ARR milestone marks a defining moment for Axonius and the asset intelligence category it created. When Axonius was founded in 2017, the company’s premise was that organizations cannot secure, manage, or govern the assets they cannot see. No company had built a platform that unified the full picture across every asset, every environment, and every tool. The category of asset intelligence did not exist. Axonius built it. Nine years later, $200 million in ARR and approaching 1,000 customers globally (including more than 100 of the Fortune 1000 and more than 90 U.S. federal agencies) confirms that asset intelligence is a foundational category in the cybersecurity market.

“Every board member is asking their security and IT leader the same question: how fast can you find the blast radius, contain it, and recover? There is only one way to answer that with confidence, and it starts with the foundation: asset intelligence. That is exactly what Axonius delivers with the Axonius Asset Cloud,” said Joe Diamond, chief executive officer at Axonius. “We are the platform of platforms. No other cybersecurity leader unifies more than 45 asset classes, from security, software, SaaS, and cloud to emerging classes like connected devices and AI assets, into a single source of truth. At $200 million in ARR, the market is validating that organizations require this foundation.”

Why This Milestone Matters Now in the AI Era

The $200 million ARR milestone arrives at a moment when the demand for asset intelligence is accelerating. AI is compressing the threat cycle, as AI models can now discover and exploit vulnerabilities faster than defenders can respond. Security and IT teams are responding by deploying AI agents and automated workflows to prioritize and remediate at machine speed. But these systems share a foundational dependency: they are only as effective as the asset data they operate on.

Decision-grade asset intelligence has become a must-have for the AI era, as static asset data is obsolete and introduces new risk. The Axonius Asset Cloud provides a continuously updated, correlated, and verified foundation that empowers agentic AI systems to respond to threats with confidence. This positions Axonius as the platform that organizations need not only for current security operations, but for new deployment models integrating with external AI models and frameworks. As a result, Axonius has become the foundational infrastructure for cyber resilience.

Increased Enterprise and Federal Adoption

Organizations rely on the Axonius Asset Cloud for asset intelligence and continuous threat exposure management (CTEM). Notable Fortune 1000 customers include ADT, TransUnion, and Western Union. A Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) study , commissioned by Axonius, found that customers realize a 156% three-year return on investment.

In the public sector, Axonius Federal Systems (the company’s U.S. federal subsidiary) is deployed in more than 90 U.S. federal agencies, holds FedRAMP Moderate certification while pursuing FedRAMP High certification , and was selected to modernize the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Data Services Program by providing automated, comprehensive asset inventory and visibility across U.S. federal networks. This rapid expansion across civilian, intelligence, and defense agencies underscores the accelerating demand for decision-grade asset intelligence at the highest levels of government.

“Axonius’ market momentum validates asset intelligence as the foundation of modern cybersecurity, especially in the age of AI agents,” said Amit Karp, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners and member of the Axonius Board of Directors. “With the threat landscape evolving faster than ever and organizations racing to safely deploy AI, Axonius is uniquely positioned to provide the ‘single source of truth’ that is needed to properly secure customers’ most valuable assets. We look forward to partnering with Joe and the leadership team as they scale Axonius to capture the significant opportunity ahead.”

The Platform of Platforms: Expanding the Axonius Asset Cloud

Axonius delivers the industry’s only asset intelligence platform that unifies assets across more than 1,400 Axonius Adapters and covers every asset type (including security, software, SaaS, cloud, connected devices, and AI systems) into a single source of truth. The Axonius Asset Cloud delivers the comprehensive, verified intelligence that organizations need to prioritize risk and coordinate fixes across every asset category.

At the company’s Adapt 2026 conference in New York City in April, Axonius introduced innovations and feature enhancements across the Axonius Asset Cloud including:

Axonius Exposures updates, which include expanded AI Recommended Actions that rank remediation and mitigation steps by expected impact.

updates, which include expanded AI Recommended Actions that rank remediation and mitigation steps by expected impact. Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets , which is a new offering that extends asset coverage for IoT and OT into manufacturing, utilities, energy, and critical infrastructure following the acquisition of Cynerio in July 2025 .

, which is a new offering that extends asset coverage for IoT and OT into manufacturing, utilities, energy, and critical infrastructure following the . Axonius Verified Assets , which establishes a new data trust standard that AI agents, automated workflows, and board-level risk reporting need to operate safely and accurately.





Additional Resources

Read the blog from CEO Joe Diamond about Axonius’ $200 million ARR milestone and what’s next for the company.

from CEO Joe Diamond about Axonius’ $200 million ARR milestone and what’s next for the company. Learn about the Axonius Asset Cloud: take a product tour or request a demo .





Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected future performance, growth, market opportunities, product development, and business outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in market conditions, customer demand, competition, regulatory developments, and other factors described in the Company’s public disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization’s entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .