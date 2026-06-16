Axonius Appoints Moshe Ben Simon as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced that Moshe Ben Simon has been appointed as chief product officer.

Ben Simon brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity product and leadership experience. Most recently, Ben Simon served as vice president of product management at Fortinet, where he led the Security Operations product group. During Ben Simon’s tenure, the SecOps product group was Fortinet’s fastest-growing strategic pillar.

Prior to Fortinet, Ben Simon co-founded TrapX Security in 2012 and later served as its chief executive officer. He led the company’s growth from an early-stage startup into a recognized leader in deception technology, where he drove product innovation, market expansion, and business scale. His leadership helped establish the strategic and operational foundation that ultimately led to TrapX's acquisition by Commvault in 2022. Ben Simon began his career in the network and security department of the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

In his role as CPO at Axonius, Ben Simon will own product strategy and roadmap. He will lead the company’s efforts to advance the Axonius Asset Cloud across the asset intelligence and continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) categories. Ben Simon will be based in the Tel Aviv office and report directly to CEO Joe Diamond.

“Moshe has done something rare in the cybersecurity industry. He's built a company from nothing with TrapX Security and he's also operated inside one of the most complex product machines at Fortinet. That combination of founder mindset and enterprise discipline is exceptionally hard to find,” said Joe Diamond, chief executive officer at Axonius. “Moshe understands what security and IT teams are actually trying to accomplish with asset intelligence and CTEM, and he shares our conviction that the Axonius Asset Cloud should be the foundation of every cyber program and IT stack in the world. Moshe is the right person to lead that vision and drive the execution to get us there.”

“Every cybersecurity issue traces back to the same root cause: incomplete visibility into what assets you have and what's exposed. No spreadsheet or tool export fixes that at scale, and AI is making the problem exponentially harder to solve,” said Moshe Ben Simon, chief product officer at Axonius. “We have the only asset intelligence platform built for the AI era, and we’re well-positioned to be a recognized industry leader in the asset intelligence and CTEM categories.”

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization’s entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .