Axonius Extends Asset Intelligence into AI Security, Starting with Claude Enterprise

NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced it is extending the Axonius Asset Cloud to cover AI tools as managed assets, beginning with an integration with Anthropic. The integration enables security and IT leaders to discover Claude Enterprise assets (managed and unmanaged) to address shadow AI and AI risks.

Securing AI starts with visibility and organizations usually don’t have it. They’re adopting Claude quickly across the enterprise. Often before security and IT teams can account for it. People sign up on their own and install Claude on work laptops ahead of procurement. Once Claude is in use, it reaches into a company’s environment with no security and IT oversight.

Axonius addresses this challenge for organizations with the Anthropic adapter, which connects to the Claude Compliance API and pulls each Claude Enterprise asset into the Axonius Asset Cloud. Axonius then matches those assets to devices in inventory, accounts across identity providers, installed software and connected SaaS applications, and cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

With the Anthropic adapter, organizations can:

Find shadow AI: Axonius detects where Claude is installed across devices and compares that against the managed user population.

Axonius detects where Claude is installed across devices and compares that against the managed user population. Reduce the attack surface: Axonius runs Claude through the same risk checks as every other asset.

Axonius runs Claude through the same risk checks as every other asset. Govern Claude like other assets: Claude usage is tracked in the Axonius Asset Cloud within the same asset inventory and workflows that security and IT teams already use for the rest of their environment.





“AI is entering the enterprise faster than any technology we’ve seen, and you can’t govern what you can’t see,” said Joe Diamond, chief executive officer at Axonius. “Our integration with Anthropic lets security and IT teams gain complete visibility and control over how their Claude Enterprise assets are being used across their environment within the Axonius Asset Cloud.”

Availability

The Anthropic adapter will be generally available to customers through the Axonius Adapter Network on June 15, 2026.

Additional Resources

Read the documentation on how to enable the Anthropic adapter.

on how to enable the Anthropic adapter. Read the blog and datasheet to learn more about the Anthropic integration.





About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization’s entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .