Altus Group Strengthens its Canadian Leadership Presence

TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group”, “Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today announced key appointments to its Canadian leadership in support of the Company’s long-term growth strategy in the Canadian market.

Altus Group has expanded the role of its Chief Legal Officer, Terrie-Lynne Devonish, to include Managing Director, Canada. Alongside her current responsibilities, Terrie will define and execute Altus’ Canadian market strategy and help drive revenue growth across its data, analytics and advisory offerings. Since joining the Company in 2021, she has played a pivotal role in guiding Altus through its strategic transformation, helping position the business for sustainable growth. With deep knowledge of Altus’ operations and strategic priorities, she is well positioned to advance the Company’s commercial capabilities across Canada.

Altus Group has also brought back seasoned CRE executive Jason Lo as General Manager, Software & Data, Canada. Jason brings over 30 years of experience across real estate, technology and data, including nearly a decade at Altus. He first joined Altus through the acquisition of RealNet in 2014 and was integral to the launch of Altus Data Studio, a leading source for Canadian market data. During his time at Altus, he led the execution of the Company's Data Solutions Go-To-Market strategy. In his new role, Jason will leverage his deep CRE relationships and extensive knowledge of Altus Data Studio to drive growth across Canada.

“Canada remains one of our most important markets globally, with significant opportunity ahead as clients in Canada accelerate their adoption of advanced analytics,” said Mike Gordon, Chair and CEO of Altus. “No one understands the Canadian CRE landscape like Altus, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver the high-quality data, insights and technology our clients need to better assess performance, manage risk and drive results. Strengthening our leadership team in Canada further sharpens our focus on this market and reinforces our long-term growth ambitions and home-market advantage.”

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com