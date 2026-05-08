ADI Foundation and Exodus Bring Institutional-Grade Blockchain to Self-Custody Wallets

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADI Foundation and Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) today announced native support for the ADI token and ADI Mainnet in Exodus, including self-custody users' direct send-and-receive functionality for ADI. The collaboration extends ADI Chain's institutional-grade Layer 2 infrastructure to millions of digital asset holders worldwide.

Exodus users can now send and receive ADI tokens natively within their Exodus wallet, without leaving the application or routing through third-party interfaces.

Scaling Through Exodus's B2B Partner Network

ADI Mainnet support also rolls out across Exodus's B2B client network, giving Exodus's enterprise and platform partners the ability to offer ADI functionality to their own end users.

The B2B extension aligns with ADI Chain's design as infrastructure for institutions serving millions of users. Exodus partners get a path into and out of ADI, expanding the network's reach across multiple consumer-facing platforms.

Infrastructure Built for the Regulated Future of Finance

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 for stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets in the MENA region. Built as a zkRollup on Ethereum, it is the first network globally to deploy ZKsync’s Airbender zero-knowledge proof system in production. ADI Chain provides the settlement infrastructure for a UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin initiated by First Abu Dhabi Bank and International Holding Company (IHC), set to be regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE.

The network operates on three core pillars – Regulation, Compliance, Policy – with OpenZeppelin audits underpinning bank-grade security across the full stack. Recent partnerships with Chainlink, Brickken, and Fireblocks further reinforce the network's growing institutional technology stack.

The Exodus integration extends this institutional foundation to the self-custody community, connecting institutional-grade infrastructure with the users who stand to benefit from it most.



“ADI Chain was designed to serve the institutions that serve billions of people. Exodus turns that pipeline into a reality, moving regulated settlement infrastructure out of the back office and into everyday wallets. That's where real adoption begins." – Andrey Lazorenko, CEO, ADI Foundation

"At Exodus, our work is to remove friction between users and the networks they want to use, without asking them to give up control. Adding ADI to the wallet gives its users a self-custodial path onto the network. The networks that matter reach more people when self-custody is the default." – Kevin Wood, Director of Revenue Operations, Exodus

About ADI Foundation & ADI Chain

ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based non-profit founded by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure. The foundation's mission is to bring one billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a foundation of 500+ million people already within its ecosystem reach.

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars - Regulation, Compliance, Policy - serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

For more information, visit the Official Website , LinkedIn , and X .

About Exodus Movement, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is a financial technology company pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to spend, manage, and swap digital assets globally, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of people through its payments platform built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.