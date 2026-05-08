Inspire Named “Best Patient Experience Platform” in 10th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Arlington, VA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Patient Experience Platform” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.
Inspire connects life sciences teams to the largest repository of patient-created health data to deliver real-world data, engagement, and insights rooted in patient experience. The company’s disease-specific communities are designed around how patients live with illness, sharing experiences, seeking information, asking questions, and returning as their needs evolve.
With Inspire, patient experience is longitudinal with patients engaging before diagnosis, during treatment decisions, through setbacks and milestones, and into long-term management. This continuity, existing in a single, coherent ecosystem, allows patients to participate as a natural extension of a community they already value, enabling more authentic insight, better retention, and stronger long-term relationships.
Engaging with Inspire, patients take part in community conversations, shared language, and peer-to-peer support, informing how information is consumed and understood. This creates a feedback loop where patient experience is continuously refined by real-world use, instead of assumptions about what patients need.
“Patient experience isn’t about making interactions easier; it’s about making them meaningful. We do both, and that’s why we design around people, not around workflows and metrics. Patients are not redirected, re-recruited, or reintroduced to unfamiliar platforms. They remain within a trusted space that grows with them,” said Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire. “Most digital health solutions fragment the patient experience by function, such as one tool for research, another for support. Our integrated solution delivers a patient experience rooted in continuity, trust, and lived experience, enabling engagement that patients return to because it genuinely supports them.”
Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.
This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.
“Patient experience is often discussed as an interface problem, necessitating better UX, clearer navigation, and more personalization. But these episodic apps, portals, or campaign-driven platforms are quickly abandoned by patients who find them intrusive and also feel a pressure to perform,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Inspire recognizes that patient experience is not defined by tools, but by emotional relevance over time. Inspire’s breakthrough solution, based on community, results in patients feeling respected, relevant, and human. Congratulations to the entire Inspire team for a well-deserved 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award win.”
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About Inspire
Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers. More than 14 million people visit Inspire annually to find condition-specific support, share experiences, and access education across more than 3,000 health conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofit organizations, health companies, and research teams to ensure patient voices are heard and supported. Learn more at www.inspire.com.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.