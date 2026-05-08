Toobit Achieves AAA Security Rating from CER.live, Ranking Among Top 10 Global Exchanges





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces it has achieved the AAA security rating from CER.live, the industry's premier cybersecurity ranking and certification platform. This milestone places Toobit in the top 10 of secure crypto exchanges globally, following a rigorous audit of its infrastructure and user protection protocols.

CER.live data shows Toobit earned perfect 100/100 scores in Server Security, User Security, Penetration Testing, and Bug Bounty management. Combined with ISO 27001 certification and funds insurance, these metrics confirm a resilient security environment for global traders.

The CER.live methodology is recognized as one of the most comprehensive in the digital asset space. The ranking process evaluates over 18 indicators across server security, user security, penetration testing, and bug bounty programs. To earn an AAA rating, the highest possible tier, an exchange must pass rigorous technical scans and demonstrate operational transparency through recurring external audits and bug bounty programs.

This security milestone follows Toobit's recent Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, independently verified by Hacken. The Hacken audit confirmed that Toobit maintains a collateral ratio of over 100% across all in-scope digital assets, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC.

The necessity for such standards is underscored by the current industry landscape. The value of hacked or stolen funds in the crypto ecosystem grew by 31% year-over-year in early 2026. Furthermore, AI-driven threats, such as automated smart contract probing and deepfake phishing, have become the fastest-growing cyber risks for trading platforms. In an era where illicit actors are becoming more targeted, third-party verification from auditors like CER.live is essential for establishing genuine platform integrity.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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