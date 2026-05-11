Momentive Software Appoints Ravi Venkatesan as CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, a leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced the appointment of Ravi Venkatesan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He will also continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors. Venkatesan will succeed Dustin Radtke, who has led the company as Interim CEO since last year. As part of this planned transition, Radtke will move into the role of Chief AI Officer, where he will lead the company’s AI-driven innovation and product transformation through the development of its AI-native platform, MomentiveIQ, while continuing to lead Product and R&D.

Venkatesan was CEO of Cantaloupe Inc., a publicly traded digital payments and software services company, until its recent acquisition by 365 Retail Markets. He is a global business leader with a proven track record of value creation across multiple high-growth technology companies. His deep expertise in disrupting current business models through unique go-to-market strategies and innovative product development make him an ideal leader for the company’s next phase of growth.

“We are delighted with the result of our extensive global search and welcome Ravi as our new CEO,” said Hythem T. El-Nazer, Co-Managing Partner with TA Associates and Momentive board member. “Ravi is an exceptional leader with deep product and technology expertise, a customer-centric mindset, and a proven ability to accelerate growth. Throughout his career, he has helped companies innovate faster, strengthen client relationships, and deliver meaningful impact across their industries. The Board is excited for Ravi to lead Momentive through its next chapter as the company continues empowering mission-driven organizations through technology. We are grateful for Dustin’s leadership during this period and are excited about the impact he will have as Momentive’s Chief AI Officer.”

“Joining Momentive is an incredible opportunity to help mission-driven organizations deliver greater impact for those they serve,” remarked Venkatesan. “Momentive’s innovative product portfolio puts us in an excellent position to support our clients. I look forward to helping them grow their members, raise funds efficiently, and engage volunteers to create amazing outcomes. I thank Dustin Radtke for his leadership of the company and am excited about the AI transformation he will lead us through, as Chief AI Officer.”

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $13 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com

About TA



TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.