FlyGuys Returns As Partner for Second Annual Elevate Scholarship Program, Connecting Certified Drone Pilots to Nationwide Career Network

LAFAYETTE, La., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyGuys , the reality data capture platform, today announced its continued support of the Elevate Scholarship Program for the second consecutive year, joining the National Center for Autonomous Technologies in offering 300 scholarships covering the $175 FAA Part 107 remote pilot certification test fee.

The program targets students ages 16-24 enrolled in aviation or uncrewed systems programs across the United States. Applications for the second annual program open June 1, 2026 at elevatescholarship.org . The Elevate Scholarship is administered by the National Center for Autonomous Technologies and backed by FlyGuys, Prime Air, DroneDeploy, the FAA CTI Program, and AUVSI.

For FlyGuys, whose network of 20,000+ FAA-certified drone pilots serves enterprises across construction, engineering, energy, insurance, and logistics, Elevate addresses a pipeline challenge the industry is already feeling. The FAA projects demand for nearly half a million new drone pilots over the next five years - certified professionals who need both credentials and a place to put them to work. FlyGuys' pilot network represents that next step for Elevate recipients who complete their Part 107 certification.

The scholarship addresses a workforce gap with significant economic stakes. The commercial drone market is expected to reach $223.66 billion by 2034, and the FAA projects demand for nearly half a million new drone pilots over the next five years. Tariffs driving domestic manufacturing reshoring are further accelerating demand for workers with robotics and autonomous systems expertise, making drone certification increasingly valuable not just in aviation but across a broader set of emerging technical careers. The World Economic Forum estimates that 65% of today's children will work in jobs that don't yet exist - underscoring the urgency of building pipelines into industries where technical skills are growing rather than shrinking.

“We’re proud to support the Elevate Scholarship Program for a second year because the need hasn’t slowed down - it’s accelerated,” said Joe Stough, CEO of FlyGuys. “Elevate gives young people a real way in: skills, certification and a clear path into an industry that’s growing fast and changing even faster. This opens the door for those who might not otherwise see themselves in this space and gives them the tools to step into it with confidence.”

"Elevate removes the cost barrier to certification and connects recipients to partners who can put that credential to work. This program represents a crucial step in building the workforce of tomorrow,” said Rebecca Lehman, DroneDeploy Chief of Staff and Scholarship Manager for Elevate

Applications are reviewed within one to three weeks of submission. Scholarship funds are disbursed as vouchers through PSI Testing. There is no GPA requirement; eligibility is limited to students currently enrolled in an aviation or uncrewed systems program.

For more information or to apply, visit elevatescholarship.org.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the nationwide marketplace connecting professional data capturers with clients seeking real-time intelligence solutions. Using a network of certified drone pilots and advanced technology, FlyGuys delivers actionable aerial insights for industries including telecommunications, construction, agriculture, and more. Learn more about FlyGuys at www.flyguys.com .

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