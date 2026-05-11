iManage Launches Playbook Analysis to Deliver Faster, Consistent Contract Reviews at Scale

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced at the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute in Chicago that playbook analysis in Ask iManage will be generally available at the end of this month. This release extends Ask iManage from trusted answers and document analysis into structured contract review, helping corporate legal teams apply institutional knowledge consistently across every agreement.

In-house legal teams have built deep expertise on managing risk without slowing deals down, but applying this knowledge consistently to every contract is manual and slow. With playbook analysis, the reviewing attorney gets an instant risk assessment measured against their company's playbook: where the contract deviates from approved positions, which protections are missing, and which clauses don't match their standards. Each finding includes a clear explanation of the risk and a proposed revision the reviewer can apply to the contract in one click, turning hours of review into minutes.

“We built Ask iManage to give legal professionals trusted answers from across their document platform, starting with a question, drawing on the organization’s collective knowledge, and moving seamlessly into deeper analysis,” said Shawn Misquitta, EVP of Product Management at iManage. “Playbook analysis is the natural next step in that evolution. It takes the institutional knowledge your team has already built and applies it to every contract review at scale.”

Institutional knowledge, applied consistently

Ask iManage, the iManage artificial intelligence (AI) assistant built directly into the platform, already enables legal professionals to query, summarize, and extract insight from their documents. Playbook analysis extends this into proactive risk assessment - giving legal teams a structured starting point for every contract review, regardless of their familiarity with the playbook.

Key capabilities include:

Playbook creation: Jump-start from an existing document, or build from scratch using your organization’s rules or recommendations generated by AI

Jump-start from an existing document, or build from scratch using your organization’s rules or recommendations generated by AI Risk-rated findings: Get high, medium, and low ratings for each finding

Get high, medium, and low ratings for each finding Missing provision detection: Identify omitted clauses

Identify omitted clauses Evidence and traceability: Reference clear explanations with citations included

Reference clear explanations with citations included Proposed recommendations: Each deviation or omitted clause includes recommendations to address

Each deviation or omitted clause includes recommendations to address Contract revisions: Apply recommendations directly to agreements with inline commenting

Apply recommendations directly to agreements with inline commenting Persistent playbook profiles: Save playbooks for personal or organizational reuse

Save playbooks for personal or organizational reuse Native security: Data stays within the secure, governed boundaries of iManage





iManage at CLOC Global Institute: Legal AI Hacks

The launch coincides with iManage participation at the CLOC Global Institute in Chicago. Paul Walker, Global Solutions Director at iManage, will give a live demonstration as part of the Legal AI Hacks session track on Tuesday, May 12, at 1:25 p.m.

Conference attendees are also invited to visit the iManage booth #503 for a hands-on demonstration of playbook analysis and Ask iManage.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com