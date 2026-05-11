BIGC Acquires Blip and K-POP RADAR, Launching Industry’s First Data-Driven “Enter OS” Powered by 1.3 Billion Fan Data Points

Strategic Acquisition of Blip and K-POP RADAR: Securing Mega-Scale Data Infrastructure and Global Fan Touchpoints

Integrating 1.3 Billion Global Fandom Data Points to Build the First All-in-One “Entertainment Operating System (Enter OS)” for IP Monetization





Image Courtesy of BIGC

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC, a global entertainment-tech company (CEO Mihee Kim), announced today the acquisition of the K-pop fandom platform “blip” and the data SaaS service “K-POP RADAR” from Space Oddity. Through this deal, BIGC has secured an overwhelming scale of big data and infrastructure, officially embarking on the development of its “Enter OS” (Entertainment Operating System) to maximize artist IP monetization starting this May.

The “Enter OS” proposed by BIGC is an integrated operating system that connects data analysis, fan touchpoints, and monetization functions—all essential for the global business operations of artists and entertainment IP—into a single system. This next-generation enter-tech infrastructure enables the immediate design and execution of various revenue models, such as global fan analysis, world tours, ticketing, live streaming, and commerce, by analyzing IP and fandom data per artist.





Image Courtesy of BIGC

This acquisition is a strategic move to expand BIGC's existing "All-in-one Digital Venue" model into a data-driven Enter OS. By combining its existing 200 million core fandom data points with the 1.3 billion global fandom data points and 3.6 million user base accumulated by blip and K-POP RADAR, BIGC aims to showcase an Enter OS with unrivaled data competitiveness in the global market.

K-POP RADAR is a specialized service holding vast data on over 800 K-pop artist teams, with more than 1.1 billion IP data points accumulated to date. It provides a foundation for precise analysis of global fandom growth, regional responses, and content consumption trends, which will play a critical role in enabling BIGC’s Enter OS to perform sophisticated market forecasting and strategic planning.

blip is a leading K-pop "fandom life" platform where fans track artist schedules, check content, and participate in fandom activities, boasting 2.2 million cumulative members. BIGC plans to integrate blip’s fandom management expertise and user touchpoints into the Enter OS fandom layer, further strengthening an environment where fans can stay closely connected and communicate with artists in their daily lives.

BIGC has already proven its capabilities by integrating over eight individual business models essential for IP monetization—including ticketing, AI live streaming, video, commerce, voting, and fan games—into its “All-in-one Digital Venue.” With this acquisition, BIGC has completed a unified revenue system where data analysis directly leads to profit generation by organically linking fragmented revenue models with 1.3 billion mega-data points. This marks a turning point in innovating the entertainment business structure itself based on data science.

The introduction of Enter OS is expected to bring transformative changes to the industry. Predictive models combining K-POP RADAR’s behavioral data with BIGC’s transaction data will provide precise guides, from selecting optimal locations for world tours to forecasting merchandise demand. This allows entertainment companies to prevent marketing resource waste while gaining a strategic advantage in successfully launching new IPs globally.

Furthermore, a "one-stop global expansion" becomes possible. By running various regional platforms and payment systems on BIGC’s single operating system, companies can drastically improve workforce efficiency and reduce system construction costs. Consequently, entertainment agencies gain a digital standard system to directly manage and monetize global fandoms without building complex local infrastructures.

“By combining BIGC’s paid fandom data accumulated as an all-in-one digital venue with K-POP RADAR’s insights, we are now unveiling a highly sophisticated Enter OS based on 1.3 billion mega-scale fandom data points,” said Mihee Kim, CEO of BIGC. “We plan to accelerate the strategy of exporting this proven Enter OS model to global markets, including Japan, China, and the Americas, evolving it into an essential digital infrastructure for the global entertainment industry.”

About BIGC BIGC is a global entertainment-tech company that provides an "All-in-one Digital Venue" for the global entertainment industry. It integrates live events, fandom services, and digital commerce to provide a unified experience for 1.4 million fans across 230 countries.

Media Contact: Sena Sim, PR Manager sena@bigc.im

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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