Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Releases AlphaSwap AI DEX Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

MONACO CITY, Monaco, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project released a new update on AlphaSwap, its AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The update comes as AlphaSwap has surpassed 3,000 active demo users, Stage 16 continues at $0.01683 per token, the presale approaches $1.2 million raised, the holder count has passed 8,500, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The AlphaSwap update gives AlphaPepe a specific company milestone as Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue pointing toward $150,000. Bernstein has maintained a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target as ETF infrastructure matures and institutional demand returns. Bitcoin remains the blue-chip benchmark, but AlphaPepe is moving on a nearer timeline, where its AI DEX demo is already live, the presale is advancing, and the Q2 launch roadmap is moving closer.

AlphaPepe Releases AlphaSwap AI DEX Update as Demo Passes 3,000 Users

AlphaPepe’s latest update focuses on the continued development of AlphaSwap, the project’s AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to improve on-chain trading with AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution. The demo has now passed 3,000 active users, giving AlphaPepe one of its strongest product validation milestones before public trading begins.

AlphaSwap is designed to solve three recurring problems in on-chain trading: unsafe contracts, limited wallet visibility, and fragmented execution. The AI contract screening layer is built to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being developed on BSC to reduce friction for users moving across decentralized markets.

The latest AlphaSwap update focuses on the demo experience as more users enter the testing environment. Development areas include faster scan response times, clearer wallet activity alerts, and smoother execution flow across the interface. These improvements matter because on-chain trading often depends on speed, transparency, and reliable information.

AlphaPepe’s presale momentum continues alongside the product update. The project is approaching $1.2 million raised, Stage 16 is live at $0.01683, and the holder base has passed 8,500. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before the Q2 exchange debut.

Together, the AlphaSwap update, the 3,000-user demo milestone, the completed audit, the growing holder base, and the presale approaching $1.2 million create a stronger launch profile than a typical early-stage crypto project. AlphaPepe is not waiting until after listing to show utility. Its core product is already being tested before public market access opens.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000 as Institutional Demand Returns

The Bitcoin price prediction remains firmly bullish as institutional demand returns to the market. Bernstein has reiterated its $150,000 Bitcoin target, arguing that ETF infrastructure, institutional adoption, and improving liquidity continue to support the long-term BTC thesis.

Bitcoin has also moved back into focus as ETF flows strengthen and large investors return to the market . The $150,000 target remains a multi-quarter large-cap thesis, while AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer: continued AlphaSwap testing, Stage 16 progress, and the Q2 exchange debut.

That difference matters in the current market. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional large-cap trade. AlphaPepe gives them a product-led presale setup while its AI DEX demo is active, its user base is growing, and its token remains in staged presale pricing before public exchange access begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s AlphaSwap update gives the release a clear company announcement before the Q2 exchange debut. The AI DEX demo has now surpassed 3,000 active users, the presale is approaching $1.2 million, Stage 16 is live at $0.01683, and more than 8,500 holders have joined before public trading begins.

Bitcoin’s $150,000 target remains one of the major institutional forecasts in the market, but it depends on ETF demand, liquidity, and institutional adoption building over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with product testing, presale traction, audit completion, and exchange preparation all active before public market access opens.

That is why the AlphaSwap update matters. AlphaPepe is not waiting until after listing to show utility. Users are already testing the AI DEX demo, the audit is complete, and the presale is moving through Stage 16 as the Q2 roadmap advances.

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FAQs

What is the AlphaPepe AI DEX update?

AlphaPepe’s latest AlphaSwap update focuses on demo performance, wallet activity alerts, contract screening, and smoother user flow. The AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users ahead of the planned Q2 exchange debut.

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01683. The presale has passed 8,500 holders and is approaching $1.2 million raised ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Bernstein has maintained a $150,000 Bitcoin target for 2026, supported by institutional demand, ETF infrastructure, and improving liquidity conditions.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a crypto presale project building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01683, has passed 8,500 holders, is approaching $1.2 million raised, has surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and has completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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