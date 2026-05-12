Major Global Brands Join Sustainability LIVE at London Climate Action Week 2026

London, 12 May 2026 – Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit, a BizClik Media event, has announced a significant expansion to its speaker line-up ahead of London Climate Action Week 2026. The event will add thirteen new Chief Sustainability Officers and sustainability leaders from global organisations including PepsiCo, Philip Morris International, RELX, ADM and VINCI Group to an already established line-up of industry speakers.

The announcement reinforces the summit's position as a key gathering for senior executives driving corporate sustainability transformation. Attendees will gain access to practical insights on decarbonisation, sustainable supply chains, and climate action from organisations at the forefront of environmental leadership.

The newly confirmed speakers bring expertise across diverse sectors including manufacturing, logistics, food and beverage, and professional services.

The line-up includes Isabelle Spiegel, Vice-President of Environment at VINCI Group; Aimie Keeler, Global Head of Climate and Nature at BAT; Dr Adam Read, Member of the Order of the British Empire Chief Sustainability Officer at SUEZ Recycling & Recovery; Garrett Quinn, Group Head of Sustainability at Smurfit Westrock; Øistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Odfjell SE; Annelie Selander, Chief Sustainability Officer at Westbury Street Holdings; Katherine Pickus, Chief Sustainability Officer at ADM; Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo; Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Philip Morris International; Dr Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX; Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS; Roel van Poppel, Chief Sustainability Officer at ofi; and Ben Shields, Executive Director for Advisory at SLR.

Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo delivering a fireside discussion at Sustainability LIVE: New York Climate Week 2024

Sustainable supply chains take centre stage

Several speakers will address the critical challenge of building sustainable supply chains. Katherine Pickus, Chief Sustainability Officer at ADM, comments: "How we think about sustainable supply chains continues to evolve, with greater emphasis on action, accountability and measurable progress. We're seeing how increased transparency, smarter use of data, and stronger collaboration are helping companies build resilience while accelerating decarbonisation across the value chain. In this session, I'm looking forward to exploring how leaders can harness this momentum to drive meaningful impact and scale solutions faster."

Øistein Jensen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Odfjell SE, adds: "The biggest challenge in sustainable supply chains today isn't ambition - it's execution. We can't wait for perfect solutions; we need to act now with the technology, data, and partnerships available to us, and improve as we go. Turning frameworks and targets into real transparency and meaningful supplier engagement across a global value chain is where the hard work begins - and that's exactly what I'm looking forward to exploring with this panel."

Decarbonisation strategies in focus

The summit will also feature sessions on decarbonisation strategies and implementation. Garrett Quinn, Group Head of Sustainability at Smurfit Westrock, states: "I’m looking forward to sharing our experience across the globe on the challenges and opportunities in our decarbonisation strategy."

Diverse programme addresses key sustainability challenges

Beyond supply chains and decarbonisation, the summit features sessions on critical industry topics:

Women in Sustainability: exploring gender diversity and leadership in the sector

The Global Climate Debate: examining international policy and corporate response to climate change

Water Positivity: addressing water stewardship and resilience strategies

These sessions provide attendees with actionable insights across the full spectrum of environmental, social and governance priorities.

Key Details for Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week 2026

Date : 25 June 2026

: 25 June 2026 Location: CodeNode, 10 South Pl, London EC2M 7EB

CodeNode, 10 South Pl, London EC2M 7EB Tickets: Register your interest here

More information on the agenda, speakers and sponsors can be found on the Sustainability LIVE: The Leadership Summit at London Climate Action Week website, here .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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