Amplify ETFs Files for Amplify Fairlead Tactical Bitcoin ETF

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the filing of the Amplify Fairlead Tactical Bitcoin ETF.

The Amplify Fairlead Tactical Bitcoin ETF (the “Fund”) seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing exposure to bitcoin. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that adjusts bitcoin allocations in response to market conditions using a tactical, systematic, technically driven investment approach. The Fund is designed to maintain bitcoin exposure representing approximately 70% to 150% of its net assets, with allocations adjusted based on a systematic evaluation of technical market indicators. Amplify Investments LLC serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. Fairlead Asset Management LLC serves as investment sub-adviser to the Fund.

Fairlead Asset Management is led by Katie Stockton, CMT, founder and managing partner, a widely recognized technical analyst and CNBC U.S. Contributor. With decades of experience applying disciplined, rules-based technical methodologies across asset classes, Stockton brings a systematic, signal-driven framework to bitcoin exposure management.

“Technical analysis has long been a trusted discipline in traditional markets, and Katie Stockton and Fairlead Asset Management apply that same rigorous, trend-following approach to the digital asset space,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Through this filing, we are seeking to offer an actively managed bitcoin strategy designed to dynamically adjust exposure in response to changing market conditions.”

To view the preliminary prospectus and sign up for updates, please visit:

This filing is the first step in the registration process for the ETF and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $19 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin.

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified. The Fund is actively managed and its performance reflects the investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund.

The Fund faces risks by investing in Bitcoin through Bitcoin ETP and Bitcoin ETP Options as bitcoin is a new and highly speculative investment. The market for Bitcoin is volatile and subject to rapid changes, regulatory actions, and numerous challenges to widespread adoption. Issues such as slow transaction processing, variable fees, and price volatility further increase these risks.

There is a lack of consensus regarding the regulation of digital assets, including Bitcoin, and their markets. Trading in shares of a Bitcoin ETP on U.S. securities exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or for reasons that, in the view of an exchange, make trading in shares of the Bitcoin ETP inadvisable.

The Fund may use leverage to increase bitcoin exposure above 100% of the Fund’s net assets, with total exposure of up to approximately 150%. Any exposure above 100% of the Fund’s net assets is expected to be obtained primarily through the use of derivatives, including Bitcoin Futures Contracts and/or Bitcoin ETP Options. The use of leverage may magnify gains and losses and may increase volatility relative to bitcoin.

The Fund may use FLEX Options, which can be less liquid than standardized options. This may make it difficult to close out FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a monthly basis, a portion of which may be considered return of capital. Distributions classified as return of capital, which may include option premiums, dividends, capital gains, and interest, reduce an investor’s cost basis in Fund shares. This can result in higher future taxes upon sale, even if shares are sold at a loss relative to the original investment.

Investment Advisor: Amplify Investments LLC. Sub-Advisor: Fairlead Asset Management LLC

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.