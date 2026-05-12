Blue Point Brewing Launches Magic Hour IPA—A Bright, Tropical 6% ABV Sipper for Golden Hour





PATCHOGUE, N.Y., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing, a Long Island craft brewery and brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is launching a new year-round offering, Magic Hour IPA. The beer delivers bursts of bright and tropical hops, striking the perfect balance of flavor and drinkability. The new IPA comes in with 6% ABV and is designed as the perfect pairing for enjoying golden hour and unwinding at the end of the day.

Blue Point is known for delicious lagers and ales, like the brewery’s fan-favorite Toasted Lager, so the addition of an easy drinking, year-round IPA perfectly rounds out the brand’s offering, ensuring that any beer drinker can find something tailored to their tastes.

Magic Hour delivers the aroma and hop character that IPA lovers look for, while remaining approachable and easy going. By carefully monitoring pH levels during the brewing process, hop burn is minimized, giving the beer a quick, dry finish that keeps you coming back for more. The brew is made with Citra, Nectaron, and Anchovy hops which provide a tropical and refreshing taste, ideal for happy hours, sipping during sunset on a laid-back summer night or year-round enjoyment. Magic Hour IPA is available on tap and in 6pack 12oz cans in taprooms, groceries, convenience stores and more across NY, CT, PA, and NJ.

“We brewed Magic Hour to deliver everything IPA fans crave - bright, tropical hop character and a clean, easy finish without sacrificing drinkability,” said Chris DiOrio, Senior Brand Manager of Blue Point Brewing. “It’s the kind of beer you reach for when the sun’s going down, and an approachable gateway for new IPA drinkers, too.”

For more information, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and to find Magic Hour in a store near you, please visit our Beer Finder.

About Blue Point Brewing

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York and is Long Island’s OG craft brewery. Twenty-eight years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point’s flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: tilraybeer@diffusionpr.com

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aad05a49-5280-4153-9183-4a388fff0fcc