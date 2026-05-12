Global Mofy CEO Co-Launched Animation Art Expert Committee Under China Culture Promotion Association and Was Appointed As Standing Committee Member, AI-Generated Content Exploration Gains Industry Attention

BEIJING, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets, today announced that Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, together with industry representatives including Jianping Li and Song Gu, jointly promoted the establishment of the Animation Art Expert Committee under the China Culture Promotion Association and has been appointed as a Standing Committee Member for a five-year term.

The China Culture Promotion Association is a national cultural social organization registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, dedicated to promoting Chinese culture and advancing industry collaboration across cultural and digital content sectors. The newly established Animation Art Expert Committee was jointly initiated by enterprises, experts, and representatives from the animation and digital content industries to further integrate industry resources and promote the convergence of traditional Chinese culture with modern digital content industries. The establishment of the committee reflects growing industry attention toward the integration of animation, digital content, and generative AI technologies, while Mr. Yang’s appointment further demonstrates industry recognition of Global Mofy’s long-term expertise in digital content, virtual technologies, and AI-generated content (AIGC) applications.

Global Mofy has long focused on the digital content sector, with core businesses spanning virtual content production and the development and operation of 3D digital assets across film, animation, gaming, XR, advertising, and cultural tourism applications. In recent years, the Company has continued integrating generative AI technologies into digital content production workflows while advancing internal R&D and ecosystem collaborations in areas including AI comics and animation, intelligent content production, and industrial-grade AIGC creation systems.

At the same time, Global Mofy has continued advancing strategic initiatives surrounding industrial-grade AIGC content creation platforms and ecosystem development for professional production scenarios. The Company is actively promoting the integration of AI infrastructure, model capabilities, and digital content production workflows to accelerate the digital content industry’s transition toward intelligent, collaborative, and industrialized development.

Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, commented: “Participating in the establishment of the Animation Art Expert Committee under the China Culture Promotion Association reflects the industry’s growing focus on the integration of digital content and generative AI technologies. My appointment as a Standing Committee Member further demonstrates industry recognition of Global Mofy’s long-term commitment to digital content, virtual technologies, and AIGC-related innovation. As the animation and digital content industries continue converging with AI technologies and digital asset systems, we believe the industry is entering a more intelligent and industrialized stage of development. Looking ahead, we hope to continue leveraging our experience in digital content production, AIGC applications, and related technology R&D to support the ongoing innovation and evolution of the digital content ecosystem.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com