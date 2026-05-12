BlockchAIn Appoints Christopher Iannacone to Lead Execution of AI Data Center Conversion

Appointment Strengthens Execution Leadership as BlockchAIn Advances Conversion into Purpose Built AI and HPC Data Center Capacity

Accelerates Strategy to Rapidly Bring AI Data Center Capacity Online Using Existing Power Infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) ("BlockchAIn" or the "Company"), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence ("AI") and high-performance computing ("HPC") workloads, today announced the appointment of Christopher Iannacone, the Company's Director of Construction Execution, to lead all construction projects across the GP/LP development platform pipeline.

Mr. Iannacone has more than 25 years of mission-critical engineering and construction experience, including oversight of more than three gigawatts (GW) of completed data center capacity across both individual facilities and large-scale campuses. He previously served as Director of Project Management at Amazon.com, Inc., where he led the development, construction, and deployment of Amazon's AWS data center and ATS Sortation and Robotics facilities across North America. In that role, he managed teams of more than 100 personnel and oversaw the distribution of more than $500 million in capital for new development site builds and other projects.

"Converting existing utility-backed mining infrastructure into purpose-built AI data center capacity requires disciplined execution, technical depth, and proven leadership in mission-critical environments," said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn. "Chris brings that combination. His experience overseeing large-scale data center development, including more than three gigawatts of completed data center capacity, leadership of AWS data center infrastructure across North America, makes him an important addition as we advance through our next phase”.

An engineer with expertise in electrical and mechanical systems, Mr. Iannacone holds a degree in Applied Sciences/Engineering from the City University of New York. Earlier in his career, he delivered mission-critical infrastructure projects for major institutions, including ABC, NBC, and the New York Stock Exchange.

"BlockchAIn's strategy, converting existing utility-backed mining infrastructure into purpose-built AI data center capacity, addresses one of the most important constraints in this market, which is access to power on a defensible timeline," said Iannacone. "The Company has several sites that can become purpose-built AI data center capacity, and I look forward to leading the execution required to move these projects through conversion and commissioning."

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://oneblockchain.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned conversion of CLT-01 from data mining to AI data center capacity, the planned site transition, the anticipated commencement of construction, the expected scope and timing of the project, and the Company's growth and development pipeline. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, delays in permitting and regulatory approvals, utility interconnection timing, equipment availability, supply chain conditions, contractor performance, site transition execution, the ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage the business effectively, competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge, and broader market and economic conditions. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.