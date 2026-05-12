Georgette Hunter-Franklin Honored with Prestigious OnCon Icon Top 10 Learning & Development Professional Award 

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgette Hunter-Franklin, MODE Global’s director of vendor relations and learning, has been awarded the esteemed OnCon Icon Top 10 Learning & Development Professional Award. The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate outstanding achievements of top organizations and executives globally who excel in their respective professional fields.





This prestigious recognition is determined through peer and community voting. Voters selected individuals who have made a significant impact on their organization or within their broader industry, contribute to their professional community through thought leadership, drive innovation and demonstrate exceptional leadership.

“Georgette’s recognition as a Top 10 OnCon Icon Award winner is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the transformative impact she has had on our learning and development strategy,” stated Rachel Stephens, senior vice president of HR and facilities. “Her ability to elevate talent, strengthen capability and inspire a culture of continuous growth has made a lasting difference across our organization. We are incredibly proud of her achievement and grateful for the passion and excellence she brings every day.”

Hunter-Franklin has been with MODE for three years, during which she has shared her exemplary learning and development skills with the organization. Her forward-thinking and empathetic approach to solving challenges along with her ability to foster genuine relationships within the organization have made her an invaluable asset to the company.

In response to receiving the award, Hunter-Franklin stated, “I’m grateful for this recognition from OnCon and for everyone who voted. After nearly twenty years in learning and development, I’m thankful for the supportive leaders and incredibly smart and kind colleagues I’ve had along the way. I’m especially grateful to the team at MODE, whose openness, flexibility and engagement in learning continue to make this work incredibly rewarding.”

The OnCon Icon Awards were formally presented on April 28, 2026, at a virtual event. Top leaders from around the world celebrated their achievements and contributions to the professional world together.

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.onconferences.com/awards.

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com/.

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