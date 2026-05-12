LiveWorld Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for first quarter 2026.
Three Months 2026 Financial and Business Highlights
- Total three months revenues of $2.9 million – an increase of approximately 15%
- Healthcare revenues of $2.8 million in Q1 2026 – an increase of approximately 19%
- Net loss from operations of $103,000 – a decrease of approximately 63%
- Net Cash of $5.5 million – a decrease of approximately 4%
Management Commentary
“In our first quarter of 2026 we saw a 15% year over year uptick in our total revenue, much of this growth came from our existing client base,” commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “Moving forward in 2026, we will be making substantial investments in our Human-Led, AI-Powered efforts, with the expectation this will set us up for continued growth in 2027.”
"Building on our momentum in the first quarter, we are having a year of exciting innovation and expansion, in Human-Led, AI-Powered solutions and opening up an important healthcare segment” said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO of LiveWorld. “In a separate announcement today, we will introduce the LiveWorld Advanced Practice Provider Research Council of Nurse Practitioners and Physicians Assistants, a significant step in deepening our leadership in healthcare.”
Financial Review for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were approximately $2.9 million, as compared to approximately $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This was an increase of approximately $374,000 or 15% period-over-period.
The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $103,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $276,000 or 12% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2025. This was a decrease of approximately 63% when comparing the two periods.
The company finished the quarter with approximately $6.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $7.3 million at the end of 2025. The net cash available for operations was approximately $5.5 million at the end of March 31, 2026, compared to the $5.7 million at the end of 2025. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.
Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.
About LiveWorld
LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered digital marketing agency and software company. We unlock the full potential of social and digital media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions.
Purpose-built for highly regulated healthcare and pharma brands, LiveWorld combines proactive compliance, expert-led social media moderation, dynamic community engagement, and AI-powered insights to help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence. Our approach blends human expertise with advanced AI to deliver genuine human connections, ensure accuracy, safety, and relevance, turning real-world conversations into trusted intelligence and measurable business impact.
LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City.
“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
LiveWorld Contacts
IR Contact:
David Houston
LiveWorld
dhouston@liveworld.com
(408) 615-8496
PR Contact:
Matthew Hammer
LiveWorld
mhammer@liveworld.com
(737) 212-9739
|LIVEWORLD, INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalent
|$
|6,796
|$
|7,313
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,809
|1,309
|Prepaid expenses
|423
|246
|Total current assets
|10,028
|8,868
|Property and equipment, net
|22
|18
|Other assets
|27
|27
|Total assets
|$
|10,077
|$
|8,913
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|468
|$
|242
|Accrued employee expenses
|738
|595
|Other accrued liabilities
|1,295
|1,555
|Deferred revenue
|1,849
|761
|Total current liabilities
|4,350
|3,153
|Total liabilities
|4,350
|3,153
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized
45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and
December 31, 2025 respectively
|34
|34
|Additional paid-in capital
|144,843
|144,773
|Accumulated deficit
|(139,150
|)
|(139,047
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|5,727
|5,760
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,077
|$
|8,913
|LIVEWORLD, INC.
|CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Total revenues
|$
|2,949
|$
|2,575
|Cost of revenues
|1,407
|1,514
|Gross Margin
|1,542
|1,061
|Operating Expense
|Product development
|428
|275
|Sales and marketing
|416
|440
|General and administrative
|814
|638
|Total operating expense
|1,658
|1,353
|Income from operations
|(116
|)
|(292
|)
|Income before tax
|(116
|)
|(292
|)
|Other Income
|16
|17
|Provision for income taxes
|3
|(1
|)
|Net income from operations
|(103
|)
|(276
|)
|Earnings per share analysis from operations:
|Basic income per share
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Shares used in computing basic loss per share
|45,633,442
|45,633,442
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share
|45,633,442
|45,633,442
|Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:
|Cost of revenues
|$
|16
|$
|20
|Product development
|6
|5
|Sales and marketing
|5
|8
|General and administrative
|43
|46
|Total stock-based compensation
|$
|70
|$
|79
|LIVEWORLD, INC.
|CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(103
|)
|$
|(276
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in)
operating activities:
|Depreciation of long-lived assets
|4
|6
|Stock-based compensation
|70
|79
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,500
|)
|(1,660
|)
|Other assets
|(175
|)
|(171
|)
|Accounts payable
|226
|31
|Accrued liabilities
|(118
|)
|(563
|)
|Deferred revenue
|1,088
|1,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(508
|)
|(1,554
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(9
|)
|(4
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(9
|)
|(4
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|------
|-----
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|------
|-----
|Change in cash and cash equivalent
|(517
|)
|(1,558
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|7,313
|6,603
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|6,796
|$
|5,045
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:
|Income tax paid
|$
|3
|$
|1