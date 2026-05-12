Archer Eastfield Station Welcomes First Residents

CHARLOTTE, NC, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, investment management, development, and property management, is pleased to announce that a new apartment community, Archer Eastfield Station, welcomed its first residents in February and brings a new housing option in North Charlotte’s rapidly growing Eastfield Station area.

“We’re excited to begin leasing and welcoming residents to Archer Eastfield Station,” said Mike Sullivan, Director of Development for Greystar. “Inspired by Clarks Creek Nature Preserve, we created a modern community that offers a peaceful suburban setting with convenient access to Charlotte’s Center City.”

Archer Eastfield Station is comprised of 402 apartment homes that are available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 757 to 1,308 sq. ft. Residences feature:





Custom wood cabinetry with 42-inch top cabinets and soft close hinges

Granite countertops and tile backsplashes

Undermount stainless steel sinks

Stainless steel appliances including a front-controlled stove with a glass cooktop

Full-sized washers and dryers

Wood-style plank flooring and plush carpeted bedrooms

Showers with semi-frameless glass shower doors

Large windows with abundant natural light

Pre-installed community-wide Wi-Fi, which makes it easier to work from home



Select apartments include linen closets, separate laundry rooms, and personal balconies.

Archer Eastfield Station includes an 8,600 sq. ft. clubhouse that includes multiple lounges, an expansive state-of-the-art fitness area, and a large co-working space with an additional six personal co-working pods where residents can work apart from others in a quiet space. Furry friends are also welcome to enjoy two dedicated dog parks and pet-friendly living. Additional amenities include:





Resort-style pool with sun deck

Outdoor kitchen with space for grilling and dining

Fully stocked artisan maker’s space

Hospitality-inspired clubroom and reception area

Community garden and walking trails

EV charging stations





The community is located a quarter mile from Clarks Creek Nature Preserve, featuring multiple trails and a scenic pond, and across Hucks Road from Clarks Creek Park with a playground and splash pad. Archer Eastfield Station is just south of Huntersville and a few miles west of the Prosperity community, which both offer a wide variety of retail, grocery, and entertainment options. Nearby I‑485 provides access to I‑77 and downtown Charlotte within a 15–20-minute drive.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit archereastfieldstation.com or call 704-831-7507.

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About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in 265 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415